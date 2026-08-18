Seahawks Star Cooper Kupp Announces Personal News Weeks Before Start of NFL Season

Cooper Kupp remains focused on the Seattle Seahawks‘ push to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but the star is also making moves off the football field. Kupp and his wife, Anna Kupp, are two of the co-founders of Dodo Coffee.

It has been a busy offseason for the couple as Kupp also revealed on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” that they attended the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The company is opening a new coffee shop in Fayetteville, Arkansas. ESPN’s Anthony Gharib reported that the new coffee shop is slated to open on Monday, August 24.

“The endeavor ends a challenging chapter in Dodo Coffee’s history,” Gharib wrote in an August 17, story titled, “Cooper Kupp’s latest route? Opening a new coffee shop.” “It launched in 2024 and operated out of a small, white brick store in Arkansas that originally pawned gold. Kupp and his group took over the building and began selling gold in the form of sourced coffee beans from around the world.

“However, eminent domain shut down the building in early 2025, sending them scrambling. They operated out of a trailer while the search for a new shop began.”

Now, the company will have a brand new brick-and-mortar store.

Despite Ongoing Seahawks Rumors, Cooper Kupp Was Not a Cap Casualty in 2026

Kupp had been floated as a popular potential cut candidate throughout the NFL offseason. Fans are seeing on “Hard Knocks” just how much Kupp impacts the team, even beyond his stat lines.

Kupp is on a three-year, $45 million contract that is slated to run through the 2027 season. The Seahawks had an out in Kupp’s deal this offseason, but opted to retain the star playmaker.

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Playing With Cooper Kupp: ‘It Kind of Changed my Life’

Jaxon Smith-Njigba established himself as one of the top NFL receivers in 2026. The Seahawks star credits Kupp for “(changing) my life.”

“I give credit to Cooper Kupp for that,” Smith-Njigba told Seattle Sports’ Gee Scott during a February interview. “It kind of changed my life, honestly – not being a slave to the result. I’m about the process. I’m about every day. I love the process of this thing. I love getting better at all angles of my life.

“The hours that he puts in and the dedication and the focus on the process – I haven’t met anyone like that. And I know being aligned with him in life and on this team, I knew that I was going to get better,” Smith-Njigba added.

“That’s what great players do. They get players around them better.”

Cooper Kupp & Wife Anna’s Company, Dodo, Is Launching New Coffee Shop

Kupp’s coffee company does not have a Seattle location, at least not yet. Fans can still purchase coffee beans from Dodo’s website.

Starting your morning with Kupp’s coffee could be the perfect start to a Seahawks gameday. From quality beans to the brewing process, Kupp has become passionate about all things coffee related.

“We don’t want you to come here and feel like you walk up to the window, they hand you your coffee, you’re gone. … Some people have to have coffee that way and I get it,” Kupp told ESPN.

“But we also want to have the opportunity for you to come in and open the door, walk into the coffee shop, walk through, walk into our space, see the space, see what we’ve created for you to enjoy.”