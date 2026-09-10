Seahawks Star Cooper Kupp Posts Heartfelt Message After Win Over Patriots

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp needed only three words to sum up the defending champions’ unlikely season-opening victory.

“find a way!” Kupp wrote on Instagram after Seattle rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the New England Patriots 13-10 at Lumen Field.

The message fit a night in which almost nothing went according to plan for Seattle. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold left with a hip injury, the offense went scoreless for most of three quarters and backup Drew Lock had to take over without having worked extensively with the starting unit during the week. Seattle still escaped with a win after its defense intercepted Drake Maye three times in the fourth quarter.

Kupp’s post was more than a celebratory caption. It echoed exactly what the veteran receiver said afterward about the mentality Seattle believes it has built.

Cooper Kupp Says Seahawks Expect to ‘Find a Way to Win’

Asked how much Seattle’s established belief contributed to the comeback, Kupp said there is power in what a team expects to happen when a close game reaches its final minutes.

“You either have this expectation you’re going to find a way to win or you have the expectation that something’s going to go wrong and you’re going to find a way to lose,” Kupp told reporters.

Kupp said Seattle has “just about everyone” operating with the former mindset.

“We’ve got a lot of guys on this team … [who have] the expectation that we’re going to find a way to win the game,” Kupp said. “And that goes a long way.”

That confidence was tested immediately after Darnold went down. Kupp said the offense had little choice but to shift its attention to helping Lock succeed.

“Coach came up and just said, ‘Hey, Drew’s going for us,’” Kupp said. “And then it’s like, ‘Okay, well, let’s find ways to make plays for him, find a way to bring things alive.’”

Lock ultimately completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. His biggest scoring play was a 45-yard fourth-quarter strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that tied the game.

Kupp also helped jump-start the offense himself.

With Seattle still searching for its first points, Kupp hauled in a spectacular 24-yard throw from Lock with one hand. The reception helped move Seattle into position for a Jason Myers field goal and was immediately labeled a “Can’t-Miss Play” by the Seahawks and NFL. Kupp finished with two catches for 35 yards.

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Russell Wilson Reacts to Kupp Catch as Seahawks Fans Ask for Reunion

Kupp’s grab also caught the attention of the most accomplished quarterback in Seahawks history.

“What a catch by @CooperKupp,” Russell Wilson wrote on X during the game.

Wilson’s post was simply praise for Kupp. There was no suggestion from Wilson that he wanted to return to Seattle or resume his playing career.

The timing, however, was enough to send some Seahawks fans in that direction after Darnold’s injury. Replies to Wilson included “Dust off the cleats, we need you” and “you available next Sunday?” as supporters floated a reunion with Seattle’s former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Wilson moved into broadcasting with CBS this year after posting his “Thank You, Football” farewell in June. The Seahawks described it at the time as his move from playing to television, while Wilson never explicitly used the word “retirement” in the video.

There is no indication Seattle is considering Wilson, and Lock’s performance gave the Seahawks reason to feel better about their existing backup plan.

Kupp praised Lock’s preparation afterward, noting that he had taken few practice reps with the players who were on the field Wednesday.

“Drew’s done an unbelievable job preparing,” Kupp said. “Did a great job for us today.”

That may ultimately be the most important part of Kupp’s “find a way” message. Seattle did not win because its opener unfolded cleanly. It won after its starting quarterback went down, its offense stalled and New England carried a lead into the latter stages of the game.

For one night, at least, Kupp’s description proved accurate: the Seahawks found a way.