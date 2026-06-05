Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp Spills Truth on Retirement Question

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp could have done something quite rare in the NFL — retired this winter having won a championship in his last season. Kupp will turn 33 years old this month and is certainly closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

But the veteran wideout explained to reporters Thursday he was always going to come back to the Seahawks for another year.

“Oh, no. Never for a second,” Kupp said when asked if he considered retirement. “I’m loving playing this game too much.

“I love playing football. I’m enjoying it. So, no, that was never a thought.”

Kupp will be entering his second season with the Seahawks this fall. He spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2021, Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns while leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title. Kupp capped off that season with the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Cooper Kupp Never Considered NFL Retirement

Kupp is at the age where it wouldn’t be shocking if he at least thought about hanging up his cleats. But last season, he signed a 3-year contract. After a Super Bowl in his first year with the Seahawks, it’s not surprising the wideout is hungry for more.

Winning is fun too, and Kupp contributed significantly to Seattle’s cause. While his statistics during the regular season declined again, Kupp made big plays in the postseason, especially against his former team in the NFC championship game.

Overall, Kupp had 47 catches, 593 yards and two touchdowns in 16 regular season games. He was second on the team in receiving behind the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

NFL trade deadline acquisition receiver Rashid Shaheed should play a bigger role on the Seattle offense this fall. So could second-year wideout Tory Horton.

That makes Kupp a potential regression candidate. But that possibility wasn’t enough to prevent him from coming back to play in 2026.

Kupp Shares Progress Under New OC Brian Fleury

Although he is back with the Seahawks, for the second straight offseason, Kupp is learning a new offense. Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak left for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Seahawks hired Brian Fleury to take his place.

But while the play-caller has changed, expectations haven’t.

“There’s a certain standard of operation that we live by and a mentality when you step into this building,” Kupp told reporters. “Part of it is just caring through that. That needs to stay the same. Being in a head space, bring the energy that will allow the work to get done that’s going to allow you to get better.

The wideout then praised what Fleury has brought early on this offseason as the new Seahawks offensive coordinator.

“Brian has done an unbelievable job of himself meeting that standard. Coming in with an ability to challenge people, to push people. Find ways to tinker and find ways to get the best out of people. and recognizing personnel what the strengths and weaknesses are here. He’s been awesome in terms of how he’s installing things and the detail of all that.

“So, we’re just going to keep getting better. The way you keep continuity is by continuing to keep that same energy, same process and come ready to work.”

Kupp and the Seahawks will wrap up their offseason program next week. The team will hold its mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.