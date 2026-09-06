Seahawks Star Cooper Kupp Gets Personal About Wife Anna, Family Before Patriots Game

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is looking ahead to another season, but a trip through his football past brought the veteran back to the people who have been beside him through all of it.

Kupp opened up about his wife, Anna Kupp, and their three sons during a September 4 interview with NBC Sports, explaining that his family’s contribution to his football career extends far beyond what fans see on Sundays.

The timing makes the reflection particularly relevant. Seattle opens the 2026 season against the New England Patriots on September 9, seven months after Kupp and the Seahawks beat New England in Super Bowl LX.

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Cooper Kupp Says Family Played Unseen Role in Seahawks’ Super Bowl

NBC walked Kupp through photographs from different points in his life and career, including his days growing up in Washington, his relationship with Anna and eventually his championship celebrations.

One moment prompted Kupp to explain just how differently he views those accomplishments from the outside world.

Fans see the teammates who helped win a championship, Kupp explained. What they don’t see is everything his family sacrificed behind the scenes to make his career possible.

“Only I know the role that, like, those four played for me,” Kupp said of Anna and their boys.

For Kupp, that made celebrating the championship with his family particularly meaningful.

He described feeling gratitude for the people who had supported him without receiving the attention that comes with playing in the NFL.

Kupp and Anna’s story also predates his rise to NFL stardom. He recalled meeting her in high school and having a shared belief in where his football journey could eventually go, even when that vision belonged largely to the two of them.

The Seahawks’ official roster biography lists Kupp and Anna as parents of three sons.

Returning to Washington eventually added another layer to that story. Kupp grew up in Yakima and starred at Eastern Washington before beginning his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams.

After joining the Seahawks, he was able to win a Super Bowl for the franchise in his home state.

Kupp told NBC that the significance of that achievement did not fully register immediately.

Both he and Anna grew up in Washington and have family in the state, making the Seahawks’ championship a different type of homecoming for the veteran receiver.

Kupp Isn’t Interested in Living Off Seahawks’ Championship

The family memories prompted Kupp to look backward during the NBC interview. His approach to football, however, remains pointed in the other direction.

Kupp said that roughly a week after reaching the mountaintop, his focus had already shifted toward becoming a better player and attacking the next season.

“There was no like looking backwards,” Kupp said. “It’s all about just looking forwards.”

That mentality fits what the Seahawks need entering 2026.

Seattle will raise expectations rather than lower them after winning Super Bowl LX, and the first test comes against the same Patriots team it defeated 29-13 in February.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has delivered a similar message. He warned entering the rematch that Seattle cannot simply expect the formula that worked in the Super Bowl to produce another victory.

Kupp, meanwhile, remains part of an intriguing Seahawks receiving corps alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton.

At this stage of his career, Kupp has already collected the accomplishments most players spend their entire careers chasing. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion entering his 10th NFL season.

His NBC interview offered a reminder that he doesn’t view those achievements as individual ones.

For Kupp, Anna and their boys have been part of the journey all along — even when their contributions happened far away from the cameras.

And with another season about to begin, Kupp made clear he has no intention of treating the latest championship as the end of that journey.