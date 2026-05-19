Cris Carter Shares True Thoughts on Seahawks’ Repeat Chances

The Seattle Seahawks did lose key pieces this offseason to a Super Bowl-winning team. Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant, Boye Mafe, and Riq Woolen were among the players who left Seattle in free agency.

Nonetheless, the question for Seattle heading into the 2026 season is whether they have done enough to replace the key players that left as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

For former NFL and Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, the Seahawks still have the roster to run it back and potentially win back-to-back Super Bowls despite being in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL: The NFC West.

“Yes, they really are [good enough to repeat],” Carter said on the May 18 edition of the “Fully Loaded Podcast.” “But with how stacked the NFL is, this is not like any other team trying to repeat.

“Can they make the playoffs? Look at what they’re facing with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the division. That’s just within the division alone. That’s why it’s so difficult for NFL teams to repeat. But from top to bottom, they definitely have one of the best rosters in the league.”

Why Cris Carter Believes Seahawks Can Repeat as Champions

Moreover, Carter spotlighted Sam Darnold, who is coming off a good 2025 season. Last campaign, the Seahawks’ signal-caller had 526 dropbacks, leading to a 79.3 overall PFF grade while registering 4,048 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Darnold also recorded 29 big-time throws and 19 turnover-worthy plays.

“I only look for Sam Darnold to get better in that offense,“ Carter added. “They replaced the running back with a first-round pick out of Notre Dame, and I believe he’s going to fit in really well with what they’re trying to do.

“They have a good roster, and I like their coach. You also have to realize the relief Sam Darnold must feel after becoming a Super Bowl champion and being part of the cog that got them there, with JSN getting a record-breaking contract.

“I think they’re ready, and while we don’t know how injuries are going to affect them, with that defense, even if the offense doesn’t improve one bit, they are still a Super Bowl-contending team.”

Will Sam Darnold Be Making North of $50M Soon?

Speaking about Darnold, during a May 14 appearance on Seattle Sports, NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah was asked whether the Seahawks quarterback has a path to joining the $50 million-a-year tier that the league’s top passers now command.

“I think he’s heading in that direction,“ Jeremiah said on “Brock & Salk.” “If [the Seahawks are] going to stick to their guns on their policy and he comes out and has a year that approaches what he did last year, I would say he’s going to land in that ballpark.

“I think he’s also going to get the benefit of who he is as a person. It’s like, ‘OK, I don’t feel super comfortable paying this, but he’s going to allow me to feel a little more comfortable because of who he is and how he’s viewed.'”