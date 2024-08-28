Seahawks Cut Ties With 29-Year-Old Playmaking QB After Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from a veteran quarterback before the start of the season.

As the Seahawks trimmed down to their 53-man roster prior to the deadline on Tuesday August 27, they’re making the decision to cut P.J. Walker, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “The 29-year-old quarterback was signed shortly before minicamp in June.

“The Seahawks have informed QB PJ Walker that he’s being released, a source tells me,” writes Henderson.

Why Seahawks Are Releasing P.J. Walker

Walker was signed to basically earn a spot on the roster as the team’s third quarterback. Geno Smith is entrenched as the starters and the Seahawks gave up two draft picks in the offseason to acquire former Washington Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell, who will serve as Smith’s backup.

The Seahawks also kept just two quarterbacks on its roster last season in Smith and Drew Lock.

However, Walker failed to impress during the preseason, going 15-for-28 for 147 passing yards with zero touchdowns and zero turnovers. However, he did have an interception in the preseason finale negated due to a roughing the passer penalty.

As SB Nation’s Field Gulls’ Mookie Alexander notes, it’s “far from a guarantee” that the Seahawks sign Walker to the practice squad.

“If there was any slight inkling that Walker, who has prior NFL starting experience with the Browns and Carolina Panthers, would compete for the QB2 job with Sam Howell, that competition got doused very quickly,” writes Alexander. “It’s also far from a guarantee that the Seahawks would stash him on the practice squad as an emergency QB.”

P.J. Walker Has Had Journeyman Career in NFL Through 7 Years

The 5-foot-11 quarterback has bounced around from team to team in the NFL, initially entering the league as an undrafted free with the Indianapolis Colts back in 2017. After spending his first three seasons largely on the Colts’ practice squad, Walker made a name for himself in the XFL during the 2020 season, throwing 15 touchdowns against four interceptions for 104.4 passer rating before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker finished the season as the league’s passing yards and passing touchdowns leader.

Walker’s performance in the XFL led to his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Walker ended up appearing in four games (with one start), finishing the season with one touchdown against five interceptions for a 45.8 passer rating.

Walker would spend three total seasons in Carolina, most notably starting five games during the 2022 season and going 2-3 as starter with three touchdowns with three interceptions for a 78.0 passer rating. Walker would then have an offseason stint with the Chicago Bears last year before being released prior to final cuts. However, he eventually latched on with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad and started games due to Deshaun Waton’s season-ending injury. He appeared in six games (with two starts), while going 1-1 and throwing one touchdown against five interceptions for a 52.2 passer rating.

If the Seahawks don’t bring back Walker, a team figures to give the veteran quarterback a chance due to his experience. Walker holds career totals of six touchdowns against 16 interceptions for 2,135 passing yards and a 60.0 passer rating with a 5-4 starting record.