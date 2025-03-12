Hi, Subscriber

Seahawks Make Major Move for Former $105 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl Star

Mike Macdonald
The Seattle Seahawks made a big splash in NFL free agency.

The Seattle Seahawks made the team’s first major move on defense since NFL free agency kicked off. Former Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is headed to the Pacific Northwest.

“Four-time Pro Bowl DE DeMarcus Lawrence is signing a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the Seahawks, his agents
@davidcanter and @nessmugrabi of @aurasportsgroup tell The Insiders,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed in a series of March 12, 2025, messages on X. “He gets $18M guaranteed. Lawrence, who turns 33 next month, had 61.5 career sacks over 11 seasons in Dallas but played just four games last season. Now, a fresh start in Seattle.”

Lawrence gives head coach Mike Macdonald another chess piece on the defensive line to wreak havoc on opposing quarterback. It is a notable move given the Seahawks released Dre’Mont Jones as one of the franchise’s cap casualties.

Seahawks News: Ex-Cowboys Star DeMarcus Lawrence Signed a 3-Year, $42 Million Contract

Financially, the Seahawks are using some of the team’s newly found cap space, but Lawrence’s deal is less than some of the star’s previous monster contracts. Lawrence was once on a five-year, $105 million contract with the Cowboys through 2023. Most recently, Lawrence inked a three-year, $40 million with Dallas.

Lawrence signed a similar three-year, $42 million deal with the Seahawks, but the key word is “up to $42 million.” Only $18 million of Lawrence’s contract is guaranteed.

The four-time Pro Bowler only played in four games in 2024. Lawrence posted 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and four sacks in 17 starts during the 2023 season earning his fourth Pro Bowl campaign.

