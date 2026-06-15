Seahawks Could Have Defensive Upgrade in Ex-Undrafted Free Agent

The Seattle Seahawks will face the tough task of trying to match their 2025 defensive season this fall to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They will have to do it without a couple key contributors to the unit. But the Seahawks have a veteran safety in D’Anthony Bell who might be just who the team needs to help.

That’s what SI on Seahawks’ Michael Hanich argued Sunday. Hanich suggested the safety, who was an undrafted free agent in 2022, could be an upgrade for the Seattle defense.

“Bell has the attributes of being a more productive playmaker if given the chance to be on the field,” wrote Hanich. “The Seahawks relied on him to be an efficient special teams player this past season.

“He is an underrated raw project, to which the Panthers quickly scooped up Bell when he became available on waivers.”

Bell was with the Seahawks for most of the 2025 regular season. He dressed for 14 contests, starting two of them.

Over those 14 games, Bell played 96 defensive snaps and 251 on special teams.

How D’Anthony Bell Could Contribute for Seahawks in 2026

Bell has experienced an intriguing past 15 months with the Seahawks.

He didn’t make the team’s roster after spending last summer with the organization. But Seattle signed the safety to their first practice squad in 2025.

After three elevations from the practice squad to play in games, Anthony signed with the Seahawks active roster. He even started twice for the league’s top scoring defense.

On December 30, the Seahawks waived the safety. The Carolina Panthers claimed Bell two days later. The safety, though, didn’t appear on the field for the Panthers in the lone regular season game where he dressed for the team. Carolina waived Bell after the postseason, and the safety found his way back to Seattle on an offseason contract in March.

With the Seahawks needing to replace safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen, Bell could have an opportunity with Seattle’s defense this summer.

For Bell to earn playing time, though, he is going to have to outplay some other quality players. The Seahawks drafted safety Bud Clark in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. In free agency, Seattle signed veteran Rodney Thomas II.

Hanich still sees Bell playing a significant role this fall.

“Bell is best suited to be a backup to Ty Okada at strong safety and could be on the field through multiple safety formations,” wrote Hanich. “His experience on the field for the Seahawks and his physicality are his best chances to make a big impact for Seattle this season.”

Bell’s NFL Journey With Seahawks, Cleveland Browns

After playing for four different college programs, Bell began his professional career as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He made the team’s roster as a rookie.

Since then, Bell has been active for at least 14 games in each of his four NFL seasons.

During 2023, Bell started a career high four games for the Browns, which led the NFL with the fewest yards allowed. Bell posted 28 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss with four pass defenses and two interceptions in 17 games that season.

Bell was obviously part of another elite defense with the Seahawks last season. He had 15 combined tackles with one tackle for loss. He also registered a quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks.