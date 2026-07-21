Seattle Seahawks Quietly Work Out 4.38-Speed CB Speedster

The Seattle Seahawks are taking a closer look at one of the fastest defensive backs available ahead of training camp.

Seattle will work out former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback De’Antre Prince, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, who cited a league source on July 20. Prince recorded an official 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine before Jacksonville selected him in the fifth round.

The workout does not mean the Seahawks have signed Prince. It does, however, show that general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald are still evaluating the back end of their roster as the team moves toward full training-camp practices.

Prince’s speed gives Seattle an intriguing developmental option at a position where the depth chart has changed since last season.

De’Antre Prince Brings Rare Speed to Seahawks Workout

Prince entered the NFL as the No. 153 overall selection in the 2024 draft after starting 36 games during his Ole Miss career.

The 6-foot, 183-pound cornerback finished his final college season with 36 tackles, five tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one sack. He recorded six interceptions across four seasons at Ole Miss.

His straight-line speed was the defining feature of his pre-draft profile. Prince’s 4.38-second combine time gave him the recovery ability to stay in plays when beaten initially and the athletic foundation NFL teams seek in outside cornerbacks and special-teams coverage players.

Prince appeared in 10 regular-season games for Jacksonville, recording eight tackles and one pass defended. The Jaguars waived him during their final roster reduction in August 2025 after a crowded cornerback competition.

That limited production is why Seattle’s interest should be viewed as a low-risk evaluation rather than a potential major addition. Prince would need to prove that his speed can translate into consistent technique, route recognition and special-teams value.

Seahawks Still Sorting Out Cornerback Depth

Seattle does not need Prince to walk into a starting role.

The Seahawks retained important secondary pieces including Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori and Josh Jobe, but their depth was affected by Riq Woolen’s departure. Woolen played 917 defensive snaps last season, leaving a meaningful collection of outside-corner snaps to replace.

Nehemiah Pritchett, Noah Igbinoghene and Shemar Jean-Charles were among the reserve cornerbacks identified on Seattle’s offseason depth chart. Any additional signing would enter a competition centered more on roster spots and special teams than an immediate starting job.

That is where Prince’s athleticism could matter most.

Backup defensive backs generally must contribute on kick coverage, handle multiple alignments and survive isolated matchups when injuries force them into action. A 4.38 runner offers obvious coverage potential, but Prince would still have to demonstrate enough consistency to earn practice repetitions in Macdonald’s defense.

The timing is also notable. A workout immediately before camp gives Seattle the option to add Prince quickly if the coaching staff wants another outside corner for practices. It can also establish a relationship with the player should the Seahawks need reinforcements later because of injury.

For now, Prince is a name to monitor rather than a confirmed roster addition. The Seahawks are examining whether an exceptional physical trait can become useful depth, exactly the kind of inexpensive roster bet teams make before training-camp competition begins.