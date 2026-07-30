Former Seattle Seahawks Draft Pick Getting Serious 49ers Interest

Former Seattle Seahawks second-round pick Dee Eskridge may have an opportunity to return to the NFC West, tthis time with one of Seattle’s biggest rivals.

The San Francisco 49ers hosted Eskridge for a workout on Wednesday, July 29, according to the NFL transaction wire. He auditioned alongside veteran wide receivers Alex Bachman and Trenton Irwin as San Francisco evaluated additional depth at the position.

A workout does not mean a contract is imminent, particularly when three players at the same position participated. It does, however, put Eskridge back on the radar as the 49ers deal with health concerns involving their receiving corps.

Ricky Pearsall has experienced swelling in his knee, while Christian Kirk has dealt with a calf issue. Those developments gave San Francisco reason to inspect the available veteran market and potentially add another healthy receiver for training camp.

For Seahawks fans, Eskridge’s involvement gives an otherwise routine transaction-wire development a familiar NFC West twist.

Dee Eskridge Never Fulfilled Seahawks’ Draft Expectations

Seattle selected Eskridge with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, betting that his speed and versatility would translate into an explosive role on offense and special teams.

The Seahawks never received the expected return.

Eskridge’s rookie season was disrupted by a concussion suffered in his NFL debut. Further injuries prevented him from earning a dependable offensive role, and he appeared in only four games during the 2023 season after serving a six-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Seattle waived Eskridge during its final roster cuts in August 2024, ending his tenure before the final season of his rookie contract. He finished his Seahawks career with 17 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

That touchdown came against the team now considering him.

Eskridge caught a 7-yard pass from Russell Wilson in Seattle’s 30-23 victory over the 49ers in December 2021. It remains the only receiving touchdown of his NFL career.

He also recorded a 66-yard kickoff return against San Francisco during his Seattle tenure, giving the 49ers firsthand experience with the speed that initially made him a second-round prospect.

Special Teams Could Be Eskridge’s Route to a Roster

Eskridge’s limited receiving production makes it unlikely that San Francisco views him as a direct replacement for Pearsall or another prominent offensive contributor.

His return ability offers a more realistic path.

After leaving Seattle, Eskridge spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He caught seven passes for 106 yards across those two seasons but remained involved on special teams.

Eskridge appeared in 13 games for Miami in 2025, recording four catches for 62 yards. He also returned 28 kickoffs and averaged 25.9 yards per attempt before a toe injury ended his season.

That profile could appeal to a 49ers team looking for training-camp competition rather than a featured receiver. A reserve who can handle return duties and contribute on multiple special-teams units has a better opportunity to survive roster cuts.

Eskridge also spent two years in Mike McDaniel’s offense in Miami. McDaniel worked under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco before becoming the Dolphins’ head coach, meaning Eskridge could possess at least some familiarity with related offensive terminology and concepts.

Eskridge Could Join Another Former Seahawks Pick in San Francisco

Signing with the 49ers would produce another notable connection to Seattle’s brief 2021 draft class.

The Seahawks entered that draft with only three selections. They chose Eskridge in the second round, cornerback Tre Brown in the fourth and offensive tackle Stone Forsythe in the sixth.

Brown later joined the 49ers after leaving Seattle, while Forsythe moved on to the Carolina Panthers. Eskridge would become the second member of that three-player class to land in San Francisco if the workout leads to an agreement.

That possibility would be mildly uncomfortable for Seahawks fans, but the larger story remains how little Seattle ultimately received from such an important selection.

Eskridge entered the NFL with legitimate explosiveness, but injuries, availability issues and inconsistent production prevented him from establishing himself in Seattle. Four years after the Seahawks invested the No. 56 pick in him, he is trying to extend his career through workouts and special-teams value.

The 49ers have not signed him, and bringing in three receivers suggests they are broadly evaluating their options rather than committing to one player.

Still, Eskridge now has an opportunity with a team that knows his athletic ability well — and one that saw some of his best NFL moments from the opposite sideline.