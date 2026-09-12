Former 61-Game Seahawks RB Gets Vikings Call-Up Before Packers Opener

The Minnesota Vikings are giving former Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas an opportunity to make an immediate impact in their season opener.

Minnesota elevated Dallas from the practice squad on September 12, making him eligible to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Vikings also elevated veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy for the Week 1 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

For Dallas, the move comes only 10 days after he joined Minnesota’s practice squad and gives the former Seahawks draft pick another chance to turn his versatility into a game-day role.

DeeJay Dallas Gets Week 1 Opportunity With Vikings

Dallas signed with the Vikings’ practice squad on September 2 after spending portions of the 2025 season with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Vikings described Dallas as a veteran with experience in multiple phases. Seattle selected him in the fourth round, No. 144 overall, out of Miami in the 2020 NFL draft, and he appeared in 61 games for the Seahawks from 2020 through 2023.

Dallas never became Seattle’s featured running back, but he carved out staying power through his ability to run, catch and contribute on special teams.

That versatility could be his clearest route onto the field for Minnesota.

Dallas was Seattle’s primary punt and kickoff returner during his final season with the Seahawks. In 2023, he returned 25 punts for 265 yards, averaging 10.6 yards per return, while adding 440 yards on 17 kickoff returns.

He later showed even more explosiveness with Arizona, returning a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown during the 2024 season. Dallas has averaged 25.3 yards over 89 kickoff returns in his NFL career.

Minnesota entered Week 1 listing Myles Price as its primary punt and kickoff returner, with Tai Felton and rookie running back Demond Claiborne also appearing on the return depth chart.

That does not guarantee Dallas will receive return opportunities against Green Bay, but his extensive special-teams résumé gives the Vikings another experienced option.

Vikings Elevation Is Not a Permanent Promotion

The distinction matters: Minnesota has not permanently signed Dallas to its 53-man roster.

The NFL’s standard-elevation rule allows a club to bring a practice-squad player onto the active/inactive list for a game before he automatically reverts to the practice squad afterward. A practice-squad player can be elevated for as many as three regular-season games before a different roster move is required for another elevation.

So Sunday could amount to an audition for Dallas as much as a one-week roster move.

Minnesota already has Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason listed as co-starters at running back, with Claiborne behind them. The Vikings kept all three on their initial 53-man roster, giving Dallas a crowded path to offensive touches.

Special teams may therefore be where Dallas has the best chance to establish a role.

That would be familiar territory for Seahawks fans. Dallas produced 1,035 all-purpose yards for Seattle in 2021 and gradually developed into a regular return specialist before leaving after the 2023 season.

Now the 27-year-old has his first opportunity to suit up for Minnesota, with the Vikings opening their season against an NFC North rival on September 13.