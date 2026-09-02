Ex-Seahawks Versatile 1,000-Yard RB Joins NFC Foe

The Seattle Seahawks had a sizable collection of running backs on their roster over the summer. In the middle of this week, the Seahawks saw one of their former running backs from a few years ago land a new gig.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on social media Wednesday they signed veteran DeeJay Dallas to their practice squad.

The Vikings have signed QB Max Brosmer, WR Dillon Bell, RB DeeJay Dallas and OLB Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad,” wrote the team’s official X account.

Dallas contributed in multiple ways after the Seahawks selected him at No. 144 overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Dallas provided depth in the backfield as a runner and pass-catcher. He also returned kickoffs and punts.

In 2021, Dallas posted 1,035 all-purpose yards. He tallied 138 rushing yards, 133 receiving yards and 764 kick return yards during that campaign.

Over the past two seasons, Dallas has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars waived the running back as part of their final roster cuts at the end of the 2026 preseason.

The 27-year-old will now get another shot back in the NFC.