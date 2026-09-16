Former Seahawks Draft Pick Lands Vikings Roster Spot After Injury

The Minnesota Vikings have turned a temporary opportunity for a former Seattle Seahawks running back into a permanent roster spot.

Minnesota is adding DeeJay Dallas to its 53-man roster after placing running back Jordan Mason on injured reserve, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on September 16. Rapoport reported that Mason suffered a small fracture in his thumb that has been repaired and is expected back relatively quickly.

For Dallas, the move represents another significant step just two weeks after he arrived in Minnesota.

DeeJay Dallas Gets Full Vikings Roster Spot

This is bigger news for Dallas.

Minnesota signed Dallas to its practice squad on September 2, then used a standard elevation to make him available for its Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers. That elevation expired after the game, sending Dallas back to the practice squad.

This time, he is joining the actual 53-man roster.

Dallas received limited offensive work against Green Bay, catching one pass for 1 yard over six snaps. His bigger role came on special teams, where he played 14 snaps and recorded a tackle.

That usage offered an early clue about why Minnesota brought him aboard.

Dallas has logged more than 1,300 special-teams snaps during his NFL career and has extensive experience returning both punts and kickoffs. He has averaged 25.3 yards on 89 career kickoff returns, including a 96-yard touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024.

Now the Vikings have another reason to keep him around.

Jordan Mason Injury Opens Opportunity in Vikings Backfield

Mason began the season alongside Aaron Jones atop Minnesota’s unofficial running back depth chart, with rookie Demond Claiborne behind them.

Mason’s move to injured reserve changes that equation.

Dallas does not necessarily inherit Mason’s offensive workload; Jones remains the veteran at the top of the group, and Minnesota invested a 2026 draft pick in Claiborne. But Dallas has one thing working in his favor already: the Vikings chose to activate him for the opener.

Claiborne did not play against Green Bay while Dallas dressed and handled both offensive and special-teams work.

The Vikings’ decision Wednesday goes a step further. Instead of using another temporary practice-squad elevation on Dallas, Minnesota is giving him Mason’s place on the 53-man roster.

For a player who was released by Jacksonville at the end of August, that’s a substantial two-week climb.

Dallas Spent 4 Seasons With Seahawks

Seattle selected Dallas in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Miami.

He stayed with the Seahawks for four seasons, appearing in 61 games from 2020 through 2023. Dallas rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch while adding 61 receptions for 396 yards and two more scores. His return work eventually became an even larger part of his role.

Dallas left Seattle after the 2023 season and spent 2024 with Arizona before splitting 2025 between Carolina and Jacksonville.

Minnesota initially looked like another stop where special teams could keep him employed.

Mason’s injury has changed the stakes. Dallas isn’t merely available for Sunday anymore. He has a place on the Vikings’ active roster, and a clearer path to staying there.