Seattle Seahawks Cast Wide Net for Help at Unsettled Position

The Seattle Seahawks are casting a wide net for help at one of their most unsettled positions.

Seattle worked out defensive backs Brandon Johnson, A’Marion McCoy and De’Antre Prince, according to the NFL transaction wire. The three-player evaluation suggests the Seahawks are still searching for clarity behind their established options in the secondary as training camp approaches.

The workouts do not necessarily mean the Seahawks are dissatisfied with their starting secondary. They do, however, suggest that general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald want more options before training-camp practices begin and roster competitions intensify.

Seahawks’ Cornerback Depth Is Crowded but Unsettled

Devon Witherspoon remains the centerpiece of Seattle’s secondary. Josh Jobe, Shemar Jean-Charles and former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene also entered the offseason as experienced depth candidates.

Seattle then invested heavily in the position during the 2026 NFL draft. The Seahawks selected Julian Neal in the third round before adding Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby later in the draft. Dansby was the last of four defensive backs Seattle selected, while Neal went No. 99 overall.

That quantity does not guarantee quality or roster security.

Several players behind Witherspoon and Jobe still have to demonstrate that they can handle meaningful defensive snaps. Seattle also must identify which reserve cornerbacks can contribute on kick coverage, serve as emergency options at multiple secondary positions and survive the physical demands of training camp.

Bringing in three defensive backs gives the Seahawks alternatives before an injury or disappointing camp performance forces them to react.

Brandon Johnson, A’Marion McCoy Offer Different Profiles

Johnson played collegiately at Duke and Oregon before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent. The 5-foot-10 defensive back has experience working from the slot and contributing on special teams, two attributes that can matter more than draft status when teams assemble the bottom of a 53-man roster.

McCoy is an especially interesting evaluation because of his production at Boise State. He recorded four interceptions during his final college season but underwent season-ending knee surgery after 10 games. The workout therefore may have allowed Seattle to evaluate both his movement and his recovery.

At 6 feet and roughly 176 pounds, McCoy does not bring imposing size, but his ball production gives Seattle another developmental profile to consider.

Prince offers the most NFL experience of the three.

Jacksonville selected the former Ole Miss cornerback in the fifth round of the 2024 draft after he ran an official 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. He appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded eight tackles and one pass deflection before being waived in 2025.

Prince later played for the UFL’s Louisville Kings, recording 11 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception in six appearances, according to Field Gulls.

Workouts Point to Competition, Not Necessarily Panic

Calling Seattle’s search desperate would overstate what the transaction tells us.

NFL teams routinely work out available players to update their emergency lists and establish baseline medical and athletic information. The timing nevertheless matters. Seattle is evaluating three defensive backs just as training camp begins, when coaches are preparing to decide which young players deserve practice repetitions.

The Seahawks already have numbers at cornerback. What they may not have is certainty.

Witherspoon is established, while Griffin and Jobe provide experience. Beyond them, Seattle is relying heavily on reclamation projects and rookies. Neal has the draft investment to receive a meaningful opportunity, but Fuller and Dansby will have to show quickly that they can contribute on special teams and hold up against NFL receivers.

Johnson, McCoy or Prince could become another candidate in that competition. Even without an immediate signing, the three-player workout shows that Seattle is not prepared to enter camp assuming its current cornerback depth will be sufficient.