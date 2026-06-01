Seahawks’ DeMarcus Lawrence Fires Message on 2026 NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks officially began offseason workouts without one of their top defenders last season. Veteran edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t attend the team’s practice sessions during the final week of May.

But Lawrence made clear to Seahawks fans on May 28 that he’s working hard on his own while also caring for his newborn child at home.

“Shout out to the fans that are concerned about me, just let them know D-Law is doing well,” Lawrence told Seahawks.com’s John Boyle. “I’m currently working back in Texas right now. I’ve got the newborn and a 1-year-old, so I can’t leave mom with all those responsibilities.

“She knows I’ll be back here for the season, and the coaching staff knows my game plan. We’re still working, I’m just not able to be here on a day-to-day basis.”

Lawrence is entering his 13th NFL season. He made his fifth Pro Bowl with 53 combined tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and six sacks during 2025.

His first season with the Seahawks, Lawrence also won his first Super Bowl.