Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Shares DeMarcus Lawrence Update Amid OTAs Absence

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a season in which they proved their doubters wrong from start to finish, with this upstart squad led by veteran quarterback Sam Darnold defying the odds to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

With the Seahawks being defending Super Bowl champions, the attention turns to whether this team under head coach Mike Macdonald can continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC and a legitimate title contender in 2026.

Mike Macdonald Comments on DeMarcus Lawrence’s Absence at OTAs

One star player who played a key role in the Seahawks’ defensive success was one-time All-Pro DeMarcus Lawrence, who spent the bulk of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before coming to Seattle and helping the team win a title.

Heading into OTAs, Lawrence was one of the notable players not in attendance, which obviously is going to turn some heads and be a cause for concern.

Along with the veteran linebacker being absent, the Seahawks were without Derick Hall, Dante Fowler Jr. and Emanuel Wilson.

However, Macdonald doesn’t appear to be too concerned about the absence of his star linebacker, as he claims the 34-year-old will be with the team at some point down the line, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“He’s working through some things, but he’s in great spirits,” Macdonald said of Lawrence’s absence at OTAs. “And he’ll be here at some point.”

Lawrence’s wife recently gave birth to their sixth child, which might have played a role in his absence, but Macdonald made it clear that Lawrence has a plan moving forward.

Hall, Fowler and Wilson had been taking part in earlier workouts, according to pictures posted on the Seahawks’ website. Macdonald said Wilson is dealing with a personal matter, and that Lawrence, whose wife gave birth to their family’s sixth child right after the Super Bowl, is “on his plan.”

It’ll be interesting to see whether Lawrence is back on the field sooner rather than later or if this may become a distraction for the defending champions.

Deebo Samuel an Option for the Seahawks?

One of the biggest names still available on the open market in the NFL is versatile wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who played last season with the Washington Commanders after spending the first six years of his playing career on the professional level with the San Francisco 49ers.

There’s a chance that the Seahawks could take a look at Samuel to add to their roster, with offensive coordinator Brian Fleury having a history with the 30-year-old wideout due to their time together in San Francisco.

Larry Krueger of KNBR details why Samuel would potentially be a good fit with the Seahawks while reuniting with Fleury.

“If he commits to any kind of a combo runner-receiver role, he’s powerful,“ Krueger said. “He’s a powerful runner. If he’s in shape, he gives them a guy who’s not going to fumble. His last year with the Commanders was steady. It wasn’t great, but he finished the year with 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns.”

Samuel also had his best season in the league while working with Fleury.

“Samuel and Fleury were in San Francisco together, including Samuel’s first-team All-Pro season in 2021, and Fleury knows him well.”

If Samuel can stay healthy and play up to his potential, he’s been an intriguing option for Seattle, with Fleury getting the chance to unlock him once again.