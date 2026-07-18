Seattle Seahawks Announce Playmaker’s Injury News as Rookies Report

The Seattle Seahawks will begin rookie training camp without seventh-round nose tackle Deven Eastern on the practice field.

Seattle placed Eastern on the physically unable to perform list shortly after its rookies reported for camp, the team announced on July 18. The Seahawks did not identify the nature or severity of Eastern’s injury in the announcement.

The designation does not necessarily mean Eastern is facing a lengthy absence or will miss regular-season games. Players on the active PUP list during training camp continue to count against the offseason roster and can be activated at any point after passing a physical. They cannot practice while carrying the designation.

That distinction matters for Eastern, whose immediate concern is missing valuable evaluation time rather than a mandatory four-game absence.

Deven Eastern Can Return at Any Point During Camp

The training-camp version of the PUP list is different from the reserve/PUP designation teams use when setting their regular-season rosters.

A player who remains sidelined when final roster decisions arrive may be transferred to reserve/PUP, which would require him to miss at least four games. Eastern is not at that stage. Seattle can clear him to practice at any time during camp, although a player removed from active/PUP cannot later be returned to that same list during the preseason.

The timing nevertheless creates an obstacle for a rookie trying to establish himself.

Eastern missed portions of Seattle’s organized team activities and mandatory minicamp because of an unspecified injury, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. That means his absence has extended across more than one phase of the offseason program.

The Seahawks’ rookies reported on July 17, while veterans are scheduled to arrive July 24. Seattle’s first full training-camp practice is set for July 25.

Head coach Mike Macdonald could provide more information about Eastern’s condition when the team begins holding camp press conferences.

Missed Repetitions Raise Stakes for Seahawks Rookie

Seattle selected Eastern with the No. 242 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL draft. The Seahawks obtained that selection from the New York Jets after trading down from No. 188 to No. 199.

Late-round rookies typically enter camp without guaranteed roster positions, making every practice important. Eastern must learn Seattle’s defensive system while showing he can contribute against the run and provide enough versatility to justify a place on the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks list Eastern at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. General manager John Schneider described him after the draft as an interior “A gap” defender with the movement skills to work along the line of scrimmage and potential to develop as a pass rusher.

Eastern also brings substantial college experience. He appeared in 45 games at Minnesota, starting the final 39 of his career. He finished with 97 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

That experience gives Eastern a foundation, but NFL camp repetitions are particularly important for an interior defender learning new run fits, fronts and blocking schemes.

Seattle already has proven defensive-line talent ahead of him, making his availability especially important. Eastern does not need to win a starting role this summer, but he must show enough developmental value to secure a reserve position or establish himself as a practice-squad candidate.

For now, the PUP move is a setback rather than a long-term verdict. How quickly Eastern is cleared will determine whether he has enough time to make a serious push before Seattle begins its preseason schedule.