Amid the news being announced on Nov. 16 concerning head coach Mike McDonald’s comments on the quarterback situation and Sam Darnold, the Seattle Seahawks have made a roster move.

The team have cut rookie 7th round pick and nose tackle Deven Eastern, having been recently promoted to the active roster from the practice squad on Nov. 7.

Seahawks Cut Rookie Nose Tackle Deven Easter

“The Seahawks waived rookie DT Deven Eastern, the team announced.” ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote on X.

“He spent week on their active roster after a promotion from their pracrice squad, playing vs. Arizona before being inactive yesterday vs. the Raiders. No corresponding move, so there’s an open spot on their 53.”

Eastern has yet to feature in any of the team’s regular season bout since not making it past final cuts in late August ahead of the start of the season.

Most of the Seahawks’ Rookies are Now on the Practice Squad

It is not unusual for seventh round picks to spend their rookie seasons on the practice squad, and it would have been good experience for the former Minnesota product to have spent the past week-and-a-half on the active roster.

In fact, all of the Seahawks’ other rookies, with the exception of first round running back Jadarian Price and fifth round guard Beau Stephens, currently reside on the practice squad.

Seventh round rookie cornerbacks Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby, along with sixth round wideout Emmanuel Henderson Jr., will be waiting for Eastern as he will most likely see a return to the Seahawks’ PS.

Much of that speaks as a tribute to the strength and depth of the roster that the Seahawks have built over the past few years that has them currently reigning as Super Bowl champions.