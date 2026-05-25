Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon Gets Big Contract Prediction

After signing Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a record-setting four-year, $168.6 million contract for a wideout in March 2026, the Seattle Seahawks still have another major decision to make with Devon Witherspoon.

The two sides have not reached an extension, and Witherspoon could be aiming for a contract that places him among the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks. Whether that comes from the Seahawks or another team in the future remains to be seen.

Last season, Witherspoon played 720 snaps for the Seahawks. Moreover, he recorded an overall PFF defensive grade of 89.9 while intercepting one pass, breaking four passes in coverage, and recording 54 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

Nonetheless, in a May 24 article, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicted a four-year, $125.5 million contract for the Seahawks standout.

“It’s entirely fair to debate whether [Christian] Gonzalez or Witherspoon has been the better cornerback since entering the league in 2023,” Knox wrote. “While Witherspoon is a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, he’s been less consistent on a down-to-down basis.

“What can’t be argued is that Gonzalez and Witherspoon are two of the best young corners in the league and that they are likely to soon earn very similar contracts—not unlike 2022 draft-mates Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr., who sit just below McDuffie in terms of annual salary.”

Devon Witherspoon Could Get Similar Deal as Patriots Star

Moreover, with New England Patriots star Christian Gonzalez and Witherspoon represented by the same agency, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the agency push for the players to have similar contracts.

“Draft status and age (Witherspoon is 25) are pieces of the equation,” Knox wrote. “Another part of the puzzle is the fact that Witherspoon and Gonzalez share representation.

“The representatives of Witherspoon and Gonzalez will likely look to get the cornerbacks very similar deals. However, whoever signs second is likely to set the new benchmark due to the next-man-up nature of NFL contracts.”

Seattle Radio Host on Devon Witherspoon Situation

Amid the lack of an extension, Seattle Sports’ Stacy Rost recently shared her thoughts on the situation in a May 12 mailbag article. Moreover, she isn’t ready to hit the panic button on the situation, given that the Seahawks star and his agent have played hardball with Seattle in the past.

“Two things worth noting here: Witherspoon and the Seahawks have been at a similar crossroads before. He was the final rookie of the 2023 class to sign his deal after a holdout that lasted into the earliest days of training camp.

“He and his agent, CAA’s Reggie Johnson, aren’t strangers to playing hardball. Secondly, an interesting note here is that Johnson is also one of the agents representing Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

“A quick look at the numbers here: The Rams’ Trent McDuffie is the highest-paid corner at 4 years/$124 million, with the Colts‘ Sauce Gardner right behind him at 4 years/$120 million (roughly $30-31 million average annual value). Witherspoon is a former No. 5 overall pick and a three-time Pro Bowler, so yes, his agent is certainly looking to reset the market again.”