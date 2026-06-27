Seahawks, Devon Witherspoon Get Blunt Message on Contract Situation

The Seattle Seahawks and Devon Witherspoon have yet to agree on a contract extension. This offseason, the Seahawks have signed Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Derick Hall to contract extensions, leaving Witherspoon waiting so far.

Witherspoon still has two more seasons under contract with Seattle, and it will be interesting to see whether the team and the player’s representation can get a deal done before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

As for what the Seahawks should be looking to pay the 25-year-old player, Dave Wyman of Seattle Sports believes that general manager John Schneider should be willing to make Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

“If you watch him play, I remember two years ago, he danced his way around a block,” Wyman said in a June 27 video on the Seattle Sports’ YouTube channel. “The receiver could not block him because he is always a moving target. And he ends up making a tackle for a loss on some kind of speed option.

“You see him make all kinds of big hits that you would not think he would make because he is only 180 pounds. And then you see him time blitzes and he just gets the game. So I just think that they would be crazy not to. I think he is the best corner in the league, and I think the Seahawks should pay him that way, and I do not think he should take any kind of hometown discount.”

Seattle Should Make Devon Witherspoon Highest-Paid CB

Moreover, Wyman believes he’s comfortable with the Seahawks paying Witherspoon more than the $31 million per year the Los Angeles Rams are paying Trent McDuffie, per ESPN.

“I probably would [pay Witherspoon more than the Rams are paying McDuffie] as long as he’s not being unreasonable, and I don’t see that happening from Devon Witherspoon,” Wyman added. “He just seems to love it too much there. How about Trent McDuffie’s contract plus $1? How about that? Just so you can be the highest-paid corner.

“But I think he is definitely worth it and he’s so instrumental to what they do defensively. We always talk about the versatility that Nick Emmanwori brings and Drake Thomas. They’re guys that are fast, they can run, they can play different positions. He is the epitome of what they’re looking for on defense. I just don’t see it not happening.”

Seahawks Are the Best Fit for Devon Witherspoon

While Witherspoon might be looking to be the highest-paid player at his position, Wyman doesn’t see the Seahawks standout demanding an outrageous annual salary, given that it’s under Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald, who can get the most out of the player.

“Being in the right place and playing in this defense, I just can’t imagine Devon Witherspoon playing anywhere else,” Wyman said. “If he did, I would think it would be a waste to use him just at corner. I don’t think other teams have defenses that fully take advantage of a player like Witherspoon.

“The best bet for him is to re-sign with the Seahawks, but it comes down to whether he is willing to take a little less. We’ll see. Maybe John will find a way. He usually finds a way to get good players.”