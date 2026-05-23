Seahawks Insider Shares Devon Witherspoon Contract Update Amid Voluntary Workouts

The Seattle Seahawks already locked up one young star for the future. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, signed a four-year, $168.6 million extension back in March that will keep the electric young receiver in Seattle for the long haul. Smith-Njigba enjoyed a massive breakout campaign in 2025, going from a good player to one of the very best in the league.

Now it’s Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon‘s turn. The No. 5 overall pick in 2023, Witherspoon has been a linchpin of one of the strongest defenses in the NFL over the last few seasons. His ability to move around the formation and impact multiple phases of defense makes him a unique playmaker on the back end of Seattle’s unit.

But as of yet, Witherspoon hasn’t signed an extension, and there are some complicating factors to consider. Seahawks fans got an update on the process on Saturday, courtesy of ESPN.

The Seattle Seahawks and CB Devon Witherspoon are on Good Terms

“Seattle made an initial offer [to Witherspoon] several weeks ago, according to a league source, but the two sides do not yet appear to be close to an agreement,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote in his update.

With both sides potentially settling in for the long haul with these negotiations, the good news for the Seahawks is that this doesn’t seem to have affected Witherspoon’s relationship with the team. According to Henderson’s report, Witherspoon has been in attendance for Seattle’s voluntary spring OTAs, despite those practices not being open to the media.

“There’s still plenty of time for Seattle to get a deal done this offseason with Witherspoon, who has two years remaining on his rookie contract,” Henderson continued. “The start of training camp — which is when the Seahawks often finalize extensions for veteran players — isn’t for another two months.”

Another Cornerback Extension Might Be Impacting Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon’s Negotiations

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The elephant in the room on a potential Witherspoon extension is Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez. Both first-round picks in 2023, the two players have lived up to their pre-draft billing and then some, and both are extension-eligible and priorities for their respective teams — as well as represented by the same agency.

“Some in league circles have wondered if the relatively slow pace could be related to the fact that Witherspoon is represented by the same agency — WIN Sports Group — as another star cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, whom the New England Patriots are currently trying to extend,” Henderson wrote.

Essentially, both the Seahawks and the Patriots are forced into a game of chicken with Witherspoon and Gonzalez, respectively. Whoever signs their extension first will be surpassed by the other, so neither wants to sign on the dotted line until the other does. And every increasing offer by either Seattle or New England just raises the bar and sets a new negotiating floor.