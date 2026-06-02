Devon Witherspoon Sends Two-Word Message After Latest Seahawks Contract News

Devon Witherspoon kept it short after the latest Seattle Seahawks contract news.

The Seahawks cornerback posted a two-word message — “Yessir hall” — on his Instagram Story after the NFL shared news that Seattle was extending pass rusher Derick Hall. The post included multiple dancing emojis and a handshake emoji, turning Hall’s reported payday into a visible show of support from one of the Seahawks’ other young defensive cornerstones.

The timing is what makes Witherspoon’s message more interesting than a simple teammate shoutout.

Hall is reportedly signing a three-year, $42 million extension with the Seahawks, according to ESPN. The deal includes $21 million guaranteed and can reach $46.5 million with incentives, with Hall now under contract through the 2029 season. The Seahawks had not officially announced the deal yet.

Now the obvious question for Seahawks fans is who comes next.

Derick Hall’s Deal Puts Seahawks’ Young Core Back in Focus

Hall’s extension is not just a reward for one player. It is another signal that Seattle is moving quickly to lock in pieces from a young core that helped turn Mike Macdonald’s defense into a championship group.

Hall, a second-round pick out of Auburn in 2023, has played 48 games with 17 starts over his first three NFL seasons. He has 105 tackles, 38 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in that span. He also delivered two sacks in Seattle’s Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots.

That gives the Seahawks a cost-controlled pass rusher entering his prime years rather than risking a 2027 free-agent bidding war. Hall had been playing on a rookie contract worth just over $9.1 million total, according to Over The Cap, with a 2026 cap charge of about $2.9 million before the extension.

For a team trying to sustain a title window, that matters. Edge rushers get expensive quickly, and Hall’s deal gives Seattle clarity at a premium position.

Witherspoon’s reaction also stands out because he is in a similar long-term conversation, only at a higher price point.

Devon Witherspoon Is Already Eligible for a Seahawks Extension

The Seahawks already picked up Witherspoon’s fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season. Seattle did the same with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, another 2023 first-round pick. Using the fifth-year option does not prevent the team from signing either player to a long-term extension before then.

That is the key piece for Witherspoon. Seattle does not have to rush, but the team also does not have to wait.

NFL.com reported that Witherspoon’s option is projected at $21.161 million and is fully guaranteed. The move keeps him with the Seahawks for at least the next two seasons, but NFL.com also described both Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba as being “in line for big deals in the near future.”

Witherspoon has already built the résumé for that kind of deal. Witherspoon is one of Seattle’s standout players from the 2023 class and has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three seasons.

The fifth-year option gives Seattle leverage and time. It also gives Witherspoon a clear number on the board while the cornerback market continues to move.

That is why his “Yessir hall” message lands with a little more weight. He was celebrating a teammate, but he is also one of the next players Seahawks fans will be watching.