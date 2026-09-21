Ex-Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf Under Fire for Rough 2026 Start With Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks got the better of one of their former star receivers in D.K. Metcalf in Week 2 last year. The Seahawks went to Pittsburgh last September and knocked off the Steelers for their first win of the 2025 Super Bowl campaign.

After two games this season, the Seahawks look even smarter with the Metcalf trade to Pittsburgh.

Through two weeks, Metcalf has failed to deliver much of anything for the Steelers, posting just eight catches for 67 yards. He’s also dropped four passes, including two more in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

That’s what the Steelers are getting for $33 million per season. These facts had the locals in the Steel City up in arms Monday morning.

“DK is killing them, and that’s a problem that can’t be fixed,” TribLive.com’s Mark Madden said. “I still think there’s enough talent on that O-line where it could play better. The group could improve. DK is DK, and it’s not good enough. And (he’s) overpaid to boot.”

That’s just one example of criticism Metcalf is facing after Week 2.

“Metcalf is on his way to 55 receiving yards or less in 12 of his last 13 games and has one touchdown in his last 11 games,” wrote 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree. “He is making $33 million.

“Might be one of the worst returns on investment in the league right now.”

“Metcalf on the season so far: 15 targets, 42 yards, 2.8 yards per target, 47.9 targeted passer rating,” wrote Fansided’s Tommy Jaggi. “Unreal how bad he’s been.”

Ex-Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf Struggling With Steelers

Getty Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has received significant criticism for his lackluster start to the 2026 NFL season.

Metcalf has now played a full 17-game season with the Steelers. He didn’t play all 17 games last season because of a 2-game suspension he received for engaging in an altercation with a fan.

We could rail into Metcalf again for that embarrassing incident, but moving on, let’s take a look at his production in Pittsburgh’s offense over 17 games — 67 catches, 917 yards, and six touchdowns. He’s averaging 13.7 yards per catch.

Based on his 17-game averages from his tenure with the Seahawks, all of Metcalf’s statistics are down. Not only is his yards per catch average decreased, but so has his yard per target, yards per game and receptions per contest averages.

This season, Metcalf is averaging 8.4 yards per grab.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t in his prime anymore. But still, Metcalf should be able to connect with the 4-time MVP. At least well enough to catch some go-balls or some other basic pattern.

Yet, Metcalf is coming up far short of what the Steelers are paying him.

Things can change quickly in the NFL. But the Seahawks look awfully smart for trading Metcalf when they did and rolling with Jaxon Smith-Njigba as their WR1.

Revisiting the Metcalf Trade to Pittsburgh

Not only did the Seahawks avoid paying Metcalf the giant extension the Steelers signed him to, Seattle received a second-round pick in return for the wideout.

The Seahawks traded the second-rounder they received for Metcalf, so they didn’t get a player directly for the wideout. But after the subsequent trade, which was a move up the draft board, Seattle landed starting safety Nick Emmanwori.

Again, things can change in a heartbeat in football. But it was tremendous foresight from Seahawks general manager John Schneider to deal Metcalf at his peak. Then, the GM turned the trade compensation into a key member of the team’s dominant defense.