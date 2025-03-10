Proposed Trade Has Seahawks Swap DK Metcalf for $24 Million Bills Speedster

The Seattle Seahawks roster is trending towards looking a lot different in 2025. Not only will the Seahawks have a new starting quarterback, but the franchise is also trending towards a revamped wide receiver room.

Seattle has already released Tyler Lockett, and now DK Metcalf is seeking a trade. The Athletic put together several potential trade pitches the Seahawks could consider for Metcalf. One trade proposal has the Seahawks sending Metcalf to the Buffalo Bills for wideout Curtis Samuel and two picks in the 2026 NFL draft (third- and sixth-round selections).

The idea also has the Bills signing Metcalf to a three-year, $85.5 million contract extension.

“The biggest challenge would be paying him a higher market deal, especially after Buffalo extended slot receiver Khalil Shakir on a team-friendly deal last week,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote in a March 6, 2025, story titled, “Evaluating DK Metcalf trade proposals: Could the Seahawks WR reunite with Pete Carroll?” “Metcalf would likely want something near Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brandon Aiyuk, around $30 million, and that could be tough, considering the Bills desperately need an impact edge rusher and have somewhere around $30 million in cap space this offseason.

“That’s why the offer is a bit muted. However, if the Bills believe Metcalf is their missing piece, and that they can address the defensive line through the draft, the offer certainly has room for negotiation and improvement.”

Bills WR Curtis Samuel Ran a 4.31-Second 40 Time

During the 2017 NFL combine, Samuel ran a blazing fast 4.31-second time in the 40-yard dash. Throughout Samuel’s career, there has been little doubt about the playmaker’s athleticism.

The challenge has been Samuel’s production as the veteran has done little to put himself in the WR1 category. Buffalo marks Samuel’s third team after previous stints with the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders.

Samuel is coming off his worst statistical season since playing only five games in 2021. The wideout posted 31 receptions for 253 yards and a touchdown in 14 appearances during the 2024 season.

Verdict: The Seahawks Likely Pass on the Bills Trade Proposal for DK Metcalf

This is one of several hypothetical offers, but there is little about this trade pitch that would have the Seahawks intrigued. Both of the draft picks are in 2026 instead of 2025.

Samuel’s production last season does not match his three-year, $24 million contract that is slated to run through the 2026 season. Ultimately, this trade pitch is likely a hard pass from the Seahawks.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle’s Asking Price for DK Metcalf Is a 1st & 3rd-Round Draft Pick

It is early in the process, but so far teams have been unwilling to meet Seattle’s asking price. The Seahawks’ asking price for Metcalf is first- and third-round picks, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

“The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf, per sources,” Russini detailed in a March 6, message on X. “Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year. Multiple teams have inquired.”

The challenge for the Seahawks is not simply finding a team willing to give up assets for Metcalf, but also a franchise that will sign off on a new lucrative contract extension for the star receiver. Metcalf is heading into the final season of a three-year, $72 million contract.