Dolphins Edge Rusher Emerges as Potential Trade Option for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t afraid to make moves during the season, and with a tight division race already taking shape, adding another piece could help them repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Seattle’s calling card remains its defense. While the unit surrendered 33 points in a Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders, the performance looks more like an outlier than a sign of a larger problem. The Seahawks entered Week 4 allowing just 16.7 points per game, third-best in the NFL.

Still, could Seattle look to bolster its pass rush? The Seahawks have recorded seven sacks through three games, with Leonard Williams leading the team with three, per StatMuse.

Nonetheless, could the Seahawks be in the market for more pass rush leading up to the deadline? Seattle Seahawks on SI’s Brendon Nelson suggested four potential options for the team to target at the trade deadline, including Miami Dolphins‘ Chop Robinson.

“Chop had a nice first season in the NFL, with six sacks, but hasn’t really stepped forward yet,” Nelson wrote in an Oct. 2 article. “The good news is, he’s only 23, and has first round pedigree. The Dolphins are in the middle of a fairly aggressive teardown and might be willing to move him regardless, although cost is a bit of a mystery.”

As Nelson mentioned, Robinson had a promising rookie season, recording six sacks, but he regressed last season and has yet to record a sack this season over three games. Moreover, the defensive lineman wasn’t drafted by this new Dolphins regime. As a result, they can listen to offers.

Dolphins’ Chop Robinson Would Fit Seahawks’ Scheme

Even if he couldn’t follow up on his rookie season and didn’t become a promising player for Miami, that doesn’t mean Robinson lacks traits that would fit the Seahawks’ scheme under head coach Mike Macdonald.

“He’s another sizable edge with desirable traits,” Nelson added. “I’m not sure if he’s a fit for Mike’s defense, but he’s got the size for it. I’m a little skeptical of this one, but it’s certainly worth a phone call. He’s also got a fifth-year option left on his deal that you can activate if he breaks out after a trade. It’s not as if Miami has been a very conducive place for player development.”

It will be interesting to see what the Dolphins want for Robinson, as he’s an intriguing trade piece for a 0-3 team that’s rebuilding and could use draft assets to help.

Seattle Eyes Bounce Back In Week 4 Against the Chargers

While the trade deadline is still a handful of weeks away on Nov. 10, Seattle will look to bounce back in Week 4 when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Chargers, and the matchup gives them a chance to move past their disappointing loss to Washington.

The Chargers enter at 0-3 after falling to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, while Seattle is 2-1 after a 33-31 loss to the Commanders. Furthermore, the Seahawks’ pass rush will have an important task against Justin Herbert, who has thrown for 627 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions, and a passer rating of 73.4 through three games, per StatMuse.

Seattle recorded two sacks of Marcus Mariota in Week 3, but the veteran quarterback still completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns with a 110.0 passer rating. Macdonald’s defensive unit will need to clean up some of the issues that surfaced against Washington.