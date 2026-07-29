Seahawks Reportedly Work Out Former Cowboys Starting Safety

The Seattle Seahawks are entering the 2026 campaign with a target on their backs, but with a very similar squad that just led them to victory in Super Bowl LX, expectations are high for this group. And yet, while training camp is officially underway, the Seahawks are still exploring some potential moves that could be made before the start of the season.

One of Seattle’s major departures this offseason saw Coby Bryant sign with the Chicago Bears in free agency. The good news is that Ty Okada is a natural replacement for Bryant, but with Nick Emmanwori currently on the PUP list, the Seahawks are down a safety early on in training camp. With the team looking for more help at the back of their secondary, they have reportedly brought one of the Dallas Cowboys‘ former starting safeties to town for a workout.

Seahawks Bring in Donovan Wilson for a Workout

Even with Bryant gone, Seattle still has a strong safety trio, with Okada and Emmanwori teaming up alongside Julian Love. Add in second-round rookie Bud Clark, and this has the makings of a pretty strong group. However, Emmanwori’s injury status has caused some concern for the team, which could necessitate the addition of another player.

That’s where the veteran Donovan Wilson comes into play. A sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Wilson ended up becoming an instrumental part of the Cowboys’ defense, as he spent the first seven years of his career with them. However, the team opted to replace him, drafting Caleb Downs in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning Wilson will play for a new team for the first time in his career.

In 2025, Wilson started all 15 games he suited up for, racking up 71 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and one forced fumble. To this point, he’s remained without a home, but as he begins to prepare for his first season as a member of a team that isn’t the Cowboys, Wilson is generating interest, as the Seahawks brought him in for a workout on Wednesday.

“Former Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson is working out today for the Seahawks. Seattle’s defensive coordinator Aden Durde coached Wilson in Dallas,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Should the Seahawks Sign Donovan Wilson?

Wilson has ties to Seattle’s defensive coordinator, Aden Durde, but that’s not the only reason why the team is interested in him. With Emmanwori out, the Seahawks need someone who fills in his Swiss Army knife role on defense. During his time with Dallas, Wilson was at his best when he was moved all over the field, rather than being used strictly as a deep-lying safety.

Considering how he’s entering his age-31 season, Wilson probably doesn’t have as much to offer an Emmanwori at this stage of his career, but he is a strong backup option who could hold his own if he was called upon to fill in as a starter. No deal has been reported yet, but the fit makes a lot of sense, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see something get done here in the near future.