Seahawks’ Grey Zabel Humorously Reveals ‘Back Alley’ Showdown

Seattle Seahawks rookie guard Grey Zabel hails from a competitive, athletic family.

The competitive fire can spill into the streets. Seattle’s No. 18 pick from Division I North Dakota State revealed that he went “one-on-one” with his father, Mark, who played defensive lineman at Division II Northern State.

“In a back alley in Fargo, (North Dakota), there may have been a one-on-one rep with the majority of the Fargo media reporters watching us late at night after a big semi-final win here a few months ago,” Zabel told reporters jokingly on April 24.

“Let’s just say I was able to handle him, but he’s going to be 60 here in July so I don’t know if that’s very impressive and if I should be bragging about that or not,” Zabel added. “Unbelievable parents, and competition in the truest form, for sure.”

Whether or not the competition really happened, Zabel benefitted from the hardworking, competitive atmosphere with his family growing up in Pierre, South Dakota. His mother, Tanna, played basketball and ran track at Northern State, and his brother, Jett plays tight end for NDSU. Grey Zabel also worked on the family farm growing up, which helped him develop into the 6-foot-6, 304-pound lineman the Seahawks sought after.

“Growing up, working at the farm, and kind of understanding that farming and football have a lot in common,” Zabel said. “You plant seed in the dirt in the spring and tend to it and try to get it as much as you can to grow a great crop in the fall, and football is the same exact way.”

“You work all offseason to get your body strong, healthy, and then you go reap the benefits in the fall,” he added. “Those three things are kind of what describes me, and I hold them pretty close to my heart.”

Grey Zabel Made the Most of Playing in FCS

Zabel certainly had the size for a Power 5 FBS program, but he chose to stay in the Dakotas and play at NDSU, an FCS powerhouse with 10 national championships since 2011. The Bison have produced starting-caliber NFL players all over the league in the past 15 years. Zabel made the most of it in 62 career games overs five season, which included two championship seasons.

“I’m a firm believer with North Dakota State can take you anywhere you want to go,” Zabel said. “I’m true to that word, I think it’s really powerful.”

“In this day and age with guys kind of transferring out or getting bought by NIL, it shows something that if you stay true to who you are and who believes in you and who poured into you, you’re going to reap the benefits,” Zabel added. “My head coach always calls me stupid for not taking the money, but at the end of the day, I think it paid off pretty well.”

Grey Zabel Wants to Emulate Seahawks Great Steve Hutchinson

Zabel looks to follow in the footsteps of former Seahawks guard Steve Hutchinson, the last Seattle guard taken in the first round. Hutchinson played for the Seahawks from 2001 to 2005 and helped the team reach the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Zabel notably met Hutchinson during the Senior Bowl.

“The mentality that he played with was off the charts. He’s an unbelievable person,” Zabel said. “Super connected with offensive linemen and their understanding and passion for the game of football. Being able to connect with him was a surreal experience.”

“I remember after my interview with him down at the Senior Bowl, I immediately called my dad to tell him that. Super excited and hopefully I’ll have more conversations with him,” Zabel added.