Seahawks Get ‘Extra Motivation’ Message From Drake Maye Before Week 1

Drake Maye is not pretending the New England Patriots’ Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks is just another season opener.

The Patriots quarterback told reporters that facing the Seahawks again after New England’s Super Bowl LX loss gives his team “extra motivation” heading into training camp, according to NFL.com’s Nick Shook. Seattle defeated New England 29-13 in February, and the two teams will meet again in the NFL Kickoff Game on Wednesday, September 9, at Lumen Field.

That means Maye and the Patriots will not only face the team that ended their 2025 season. They will also be on the field while the Seahawks raise their championship banner.

“”I think it’s a chance for us to get some extra motivation during training camp. You know, starting off with the bang like that, a chance to get an opponent that left a bad taste in our mouth,” Maye said, via NFL.com. “So, I think it’s something for us that’s going to really make us work.”

For the Seahawks, Maye’s comments are less bulletin-board material than confirmation of what Week 1 already represented. Seattle’s title defense begins against the same quarterback Mike Macdonald’s defense frustrated on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Drake Maye Knows the Seahawks Rematch Will Be a ‘Tough Task’

Maye did not downplay the setting awaiting the Patriots in Seattle.

“We’ve got to bring it Week 1 on the road in a tough environment,” Maye said, per NFL.com. “They’re going to be hanging their banner, and that’s the part of it. So, I think it’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a tough task.”

That last phrase matters most for Seattle.

The Patriots will have months to study what went wrong in the Super Bowl. Maye said he has already watched parts of the loss, even while acknowledging there were plays he would rather skip. He also noted it was his first time facing the Seahawks’ defense, which gives New England a clear offseason project before the rematch.

That cuts both ways. The Patriots get more time to prepare for Seattle’s looks, disguises and pressure plans. The Seahawks get the benefit of knowing New England has to spend the summer answering for a game in which Seattle controlled the matchup.

The opener also gives Macdonald’s defense an immediate measuring stick. A banner ceremony can create emotion, but the football challenge is more practical: Seattle has to prove the Super Bowl formula was not a one-night peak.

Seahawks’ Defense Gets Immediate Test After Super Bowl Blueprint

Maye’s comments turn the Week 1 game into more than a celebration for the Seahawks.

New England will arrive with a quarterback who has publicly embraced the discomfort of rewatching the Super Bowl loss. That is not nothing. Maye was a 2025 NFL MVP finalist, and his growth from that defeat is one of the central questions of the rematch.

The Seahawks’ challenge is to make the second meeting feel like the first one where it matters most: timing, confusion and third-down pressure.

Seattle does not need to win the psychological battle in May. The Seahawks need to win the tactical one in September. Maye’s willingness to study the mistakes means New England should be better prepared for the same defensive menu. Macdonald and his staff will have to decide how much of the Super Bowl plan still applies and how much needs to change with a full offseason between meetings.

That is what makes this opener useful for Seahawks fans beyond the revenge storyline. It is the first test of how Seattle handles life as the hunted team.

Banner Night Raises the Stakes for Seattle

The Seahawks’ 2026 schedule begins with a rare stage: a Wednesday night NFL Kickoff Game at Lumen Field, with kickoff listed by the team for 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC. Seattle’s official schedule release also lists six primetime games, a sign of how much national attention will follow the defending champions.

The Patriots announced the same matchup as a Super Bowl LX rematch and noted it will be New England’s first-ever Wednesday game. New England also pointed out that this is the first Week 1 Super Bowl rematch since the Denver Broncos hosted the Carolina Panthers after Super Bowl 50.

That historical note helps explain why Maye’s comments landed. This is not a normal opener. Seattle gets its banner. New England gets an immediate chance to respond. The league gets a primetime quarterback storyline with Maye walking back into the same matchup that ended his previous season.

For the Seahawks, the message is simple: the celebration cannot last past kickoff.

Maye and the Patriots have already made it clear they will treat Week 1 like a chance to rewrite the last image of their season. Seattle’s job is to make sure the first image of 2026 looks familiar.