NFL World Reacts to Drew Lock, Josh Jobe Delivering Seahawks a Win Over Patriots

Drew Lock stepped up. Josh Jobe delivered the final blow.

And the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a gritty 13-10 victory over the much-healthier New England Patriots on Wednesday at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks entered the game under-manned with the losses of Nick Emmanwori, who continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery; Bud Clark, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the preseason; Ty Okada who pinged a hamstring suddenly this week and was forced to miss the game; and playmaker Tory Horton.

The Patriots were missing speedster TreVeyon Henderson, but were mostly in tact. A late injury to a mostly quiet AJ Brown let the Patriots feeling snakebitten, too, but surely they still had firepower to compete.

Within one series, the scales tilted heavily in the Patriots favor, as Sam Darnold exited with a hip injury and did not return.

It didn’t matter.

The Seahawks’ vaunted Dark Side defense picked off Maye three times, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored on a 45-yard.

Social media exploded afterward.

NFL World Reacts to Seahawks Stunning Victory over the New England Patriots

The NFL posted images of the game-sealing interception with the caption: ”

Hang it in the Louvre.”

NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman posted Maye’s stats, calling him “AWFUL.”

Detroit Lions reporter Jeremy Reisman was dialed into the game, and noted that a ton of commentary in the preseason had put Maye in the Top 5 of quarterbacks in the NFL. That, he argued, was wrong.

Former Seattle Seahawks reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar shared Jobe’s career highlight with a simple caption: “Josh Jobe, play maker.”