Backup quarterback Drew Lock has been a savior for the Seattle Seahawks this season. He has led the team to four of its six wins while throwing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in four contests.

Lock’s strong play, though, has created a Seattle quarterback controversy in the media. The Seahawks face another potential issue — trying to keep Lock beyond 2026.

The 30-year-old could have a plethora of potential suitors as he reaches free agency in March. On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski argued the Minnesota Vikings are the ideal landing spot for Lock.

“Cousins could realistically come back for another season. However, the Vikings should look for a younger option since their current starter turns 39 before the start of the 2027 campaign,” wrote Sobleski.

“Interestingly, the Vikings have ties to a Seattle Seahawks quarterback not named Sam Darnold. Minnesota’s general manager, Nolan Teasley, worked as part of the Seahawks’ scouting department from 2013 to ’25, serving as the franchise’s assistant general manager during the final three seasons. He was part of a front office that acquired/signed Drew Lock not once, but twice…

“The 2019 second-round draft pick was once a highly regarded prospect who finally appears to fully grasp the game now as opposed to earlier in his professional career.

“Plus, his relationship with Darnold can provide insight into the Vikings coaching staff and organization.”

Lock is 3-0 as a starter this season. He also led the Seahawks to a comeback victory in relief of Sam Darnold during Week 1.

Will Seahawks Lose Drew Lock in 2027 NFL Free Agency?

With the Seahawks competing for playoff spot to try and defend their Super Bowl title, what the team does at backup quarterback next offseason isn’t a major talking point.

But unfortunately, it appears as though it’s a foregone conclusion that Lock will be gone.

Next March, he could be the 2027 version of Malik Willis — the successful backup to earn a starting role elsewhere. Granted, Willis has been a disappointment with the Miami Dolphins, but expectations were rather low on Miami to begin the season.

In Minnesota, the Vikings could view Lock as more than just a stopgap — but the team’s short and long-term quarterback.

Lock appears capable of finally living up to his second-round draft stock with his next starting opportunity. Lock is also younger than Cousins, which gives him more runway as a starter.

In Minnesota, the 30-year-old would have a lot of the same type of support he’s received in Seattle. The Vikings have a dominating WR1 and an elite defense to help their signal-caller.

Could Lock Replace Sam Darnold?

Sobleski pairing Lock with the Vikings makes sense. But there’s a long way to go in the 2026 season.

If Lock doesn’t continue to play well in relief this season, his market could dissipate quickly. Ironically, that would help the Seahawks retain the backup signal-caller, but Seattle would obviously prefer Lock continue to performing well when required to play.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald strongly stated Monday that Darnold would start when ready to return from injury. To truly put the quarterback controversy to rest, though, Darnold needs to play more like he did for the Seahawks last year during their Super Bowl campaign.

If Darnold continues to struggle, it’s not inconceivable to think Lock will become the Seahawks starter in December. Darnold could also suffer another injury as he has numerous times this season.

Should either situation lead to Lock playing more, the Seahawks could be faced with a Lock versus Darnold debate this offseason. Darnold will find that harder to win that quarterback battle given his $41.9 million cap hit scheduled for 2027.

Lock would surely have a lower cap hit than that, especially in the first year of a new contract.

More than likely, Darnold will be Seattle’s starter in 2027. But again, eight weeks during an NFL season is an eternity.

So as far as free agency goes, a scenario where Lock doesn’t reach free agency because he’s Seattle’s new starter seems to exist.