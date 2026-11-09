Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Reveals New Drew Lock Injury

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock entered Week 9 with an elbow injury. He then exited Week 9 on Sunday evening with an oblique ailment as well.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald offered details on the signal-caller’s latest injury to reporters after the 17-3 Seattle win over the Arizona Cardinals.

“We’re looking at him for an oblique. So, we’ll assess it and go from there,” said Macdonald.

Lock spent a few moments in the blue medical tent during the second half of Sunday’s game. Cameras caught Lock testing his midsection with throws along the sideline.

Backup Jalen Milroe also threw some passes along the sideline, but he didn’t enter the game.

Lock finished the contest 19 of 28 with 175 passing yards with one touchdown. The quarterback didn’t turn the ball over.

Lock is now 2-0 as a starter for the Seahawks this season. He played Sunday because the Seahawks ruled out Sam Darnold with quad and rib injuries.

“Apparently, the mid-section of our quarterbacks is an issue right now,” added Macdonald.

Drew Lock Suffered Oblique Injury, Faces Uncertain Status for Week 10

As Macdonald continued his postgame press conference, he answered a question on Darnold’s status for next week. Macdonald was pretty mum on the idea Darnold will be able to play.

Then, Macdonald admitted that Lock could potentially not be healthy enough against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 15 either.

“Drew’s situation, we’ll have to evaluate that as well,” added Macdonald. “It seems like it’s kind of up in the air right now.”

Macdonald concluded to reporters he wanted to keep his options open behind center with his top two players at the position both banged up.

Lock Offers Details on Oblique Injury

During his postgame press conference, Lock stressed that he was fine to finish the game Sunday. But, it did feel as though throughout the presser that Lock was downplaying a bit how much the injury bothered him physically.

“I mean, you feel it. But it’s nothing that was going to keep me on the sideline,” said Lock on the severity of the injury.

The quarterback added that it didn’t impact his play. Whether he will be able to gut through the injury again, though, is to be determined.

“We’ll get it looked at tonight. I was able to finish with it but … We’ll get it looked at and go from there. But, not too bad,” said Lock.

If neither Darnold nor Lock can play, Milroe could make his first career NFL start. Milroe hasn’t played a snap yet this season.

A third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Milroe is extremely athletic but a raw quarterback talent. Playing at Alabama two years ago, Milroe had more rushing touchdowns (20) than passing (16).

During his fourth college season, he also had 2,844 passing yards. He averaged 8.9 yards per pass but also threw 11 interceptions in 13 games.

While Milroe’s talent is intriguing, the Seahawks very likely would prefer not to have to start a quarterback some pundits argued in August didn’t deserve a roster spot. But for next week, that decision will depend on the health of Darnold and Lock.

The good news is after facing the Raiders next Sunday, the Seahawks will have a bye. That should give the team an opportunity to get Darnold or Lock or both quarterbacks healthy for the stretch run.