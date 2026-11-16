Ex-NFL QB Calls for Seahawks to Make Drew Lock Permanent Starter

Drew Lock is giving the Seattle Seahawks a reason to reconsider what happens when Sam Darnold is ready to return.

Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Seattle’s 21-13 victory over Las Vegas. The Seahawks improved to 6-4 heading into their bye week.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert believes the move going forward for Seattle is to stick with Lock.

“I mean no disrespect by this but I think Drew Lock should be the guy for the Seahawks going forward,” Benkert said on X.

Lock’s biggest plays came through two of Seattle’s most established targets. On a Josh Allen-esque rollout, Lock escaped pressure before finding Cooper Kupp for a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He then connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 71-yard score in the third.

It wasn’t a spotless performance. Lock lost two fumbles, including one after colliding with running back Zach Charbonnet while attempting a pass in the red zone. But Seattle still improved to 3-0 in his starts this season.

Sam Darnold’s Injuries and Turnovers Open Door for Drew Lock

Darnold missed his second consecutive game while recovering from quadriceps and rib injuries suffered during Seattle’s November 2 loss to the Chicago Bears. He cracked a rib early in that game and injured his quad near the end, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Darnold’s setbacks followed a glute injury in the opener that also kept him out of Week 2.

The injuries have accompanied a difficult season for the quarterback who helped Seattle win the Super Bowl. Darnold has completed 60.2% of his passes for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has thrown at least one interception in each of his six games since returning from the initial injury.

Lock has offered a more efficient passing game. Including Sunday’s performance, he has completed 68 of 93 attempts for 837 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Seattle also won the opener after he replaced Darnold.

Keeping Lock in place would preserve continuity and give Darnold additional recovery time, with the Seahawks still trying to secure a playoff spot in the highly competitive NFC West.

Mike Macdonald Has Backed Sam Darnold

Seattle’s public support for Darnold has remained an important part of the discussion. After Darnold threw two interceptions in an October loss to Denver, coach Mike Macdonald rejected the possibility of benching him.

“I think we have a lot of faith in Sam,” Macdonald said. “Sam’s played a lot of great football for us.”

Macdonald also argued that Seattle’s offensive problems extended beyond quarterback, pointing to areas where the team could better support Darnold. More recently, the discussion has centered on his recovery. Macdonald indicated that Darnold could return after the bye.

“We’ll take it a day and a week at a time,” Macdonald said.

Seattle returns to the field against the San Francisco 49ers on November 29. Darnold’s health will help determine the next decision. But Lock has given the Seahawks another winning performance to consider.