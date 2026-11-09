Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Offers QB Injury Update for Raiders Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks have two quarterbacks dealing with multiple injuries entering Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. But head coach Mike Macdonald said during his weekly radio appearance the team will start one of the banged up signal-callers Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Macdonald told Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard and Mike Salk the Seahawks plan to start Drew Lock behind center. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold will continue to rest his quad and ribs for another week.

“Good exam for Drew. He’s dealing with an oblique. I think it’s something he can manage and play in the game [against the Raiders],” Macdonald said. “Sam will need another week.”

Lock started Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals despite an elbow injury. During the second half, he briefly entered the blue medical tent. Cameras also caught Lock throwing along the sideline, appearing to test the side of his body.

After the game, Macdonald revealed to reporters Lock suffered an oblique injury. The quarterback told the media he sustained it on a running play in the third quarter.

Lock, though, was optimistic he would be able to play if need be against the Raiders on November 15.

Darnold will not play because of quad and rib injuries he sustained on “Monday Night Football” against the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Without Darnold on Sunday, Jalen Milroe served as Lock’s backup and would have entered the game if Lock couldn’t finish the contest.

Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Details Team’s QB Plan for Week 10

Macdonald has presented his quarterback plans as subject to change in recent weeks. He’s needed to with the plethora of ailments the signal-callers on the roster have currently.

But the head coach was pretty clear that Darnold won’t be available while the team sees Lock as being able to manage his injuries for another game.

In the short term, the Seahawks just need to get through one more contest hopefully with another win and without any further quarterback setbacks. The team will have a bye the following weekend for the NFL’s Week 11.

So, Darnold is going to get two weeks of rest.

Drew Lock to Start vs. Raiders for Seattle

Lock is 2-0 as the team’s starter this season. He also led the team to a comeback victory during Week 1 versus the New England Patriots.

In his three appearances, Lock has completed 71.1% of his passes while averaging 7.9 yards per pass. He has also thrown five touchdowns versus zero interceptions.

While dealing with two injuries Sunday, Lock was 19 of 28 for 175 yards with a touchdown.

“He’s a beast. He just threw it around. Just went after it,” Macdonald said of Lock in his postgame press conference. “I think our medical people deserve a shout-out too for putting a great plan together and treating Drew, and Jalen Milroe too, operating our offense when he took snaps that he took and being ready to play in case Drew couldn’t go or couldn’t finish.

“Really a great team effort, but Drew, I don’t know how you can get any tougher.”