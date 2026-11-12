Seahawks QB Drew Lock, Wife Natalie Announce Baby News Before Raiders Game

The Seattle Seahawks will once again look to Drew Lock to start in place of an injured Sam Darnold when they travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

With Darnold sidelined with a quad and rib injury, Lock helped lead the Seahawks to a 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. In his second start this season, he completed 19-of-28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, along with five carries for 16 rushing yards.

With the bye week looming after the Seahawks-Raiders showdown, starting Lock gives Darnold extra rest. Lock, however, is not 100% healthy. He’s been managing an elbow injury that kept him out for two games and hurt his oblique against the Cardinals.

However, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sounded confident he’ll be ready to go this week. “Drew’s making good progress, so we have a plan, similar to last week, and we’ll go from there,” Macdonald told reporters on Wednesday.

“He’s not going to take every rep, he’s not going to make every throw again, but that’s just trying to be as prudent as possible through the process to make sure he’s feeling his best on Sunday,” Macdonald added.

Cheering Lock on when he takes the field, his wife Natalie Lock. While Lock prepares to head to Allegiant Stadium this week, he and Natalie shared some exciting personal news.

Seahawks QB Drew Lock and His Wife, Natalie Lock, Are Expecting Baby No. 3

The Seahawks star and Natalie posted several snapshots of their family on Instagram on Wednesday night and announced, “you & me + 3 🤍.”

Katie Hoofnagle, Darnold’s wife, commented, “Yayay!!!! Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson wrote, “Keep em coming!!! Congrats locks ❤️.”

After several years of dating, Lock and Natalie tied the knot in April 2023 at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. On January 15, 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Layton Andrew. The Locks welcomed their second baby, a daughter named Landry Isabela, on December 4, 2025.

Natalie Lock’s ‘Favorite’ Place for Drew Lock to Play Is Seattle

Lock, drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, first landed in Seattle in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. After the Seahawks hired Macdonald as head coach before the 2024 season, the Seahawks underwent a major roster shakeup, and Lock moved on to sign with the New York Giants

Lock returned to Seattle ahead of the 2025 season. While reflecting on that past year, Natalie, a Florida native, made her opinion on returning to the Emerald City clear.

She wrote on Instagram, “2025 was the year we became 4!!! 💌 A year of a whole lot of love. A lot of growing & learning as mom + dad (the best thing in the world). Moving back to our favorite place for football.”

Lock, and the Seahawks went on to become Super Bowl XL Champions last season. Natalie shared photos from the championship parade on Instagram and wrote, “last but not least the best city!! best people!! & the best fans in the world!!!!💚.”