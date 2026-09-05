Seahawks Sign Ex-Browns Safety Amid Nick Emmanwori Uncertainty

The Seattle Seahawks are turning back to an option who was just in camp with the regular-season opener only days away.

Seattle signed veteran safety D’Anthony Bell to its practice squad Saturday, the team announced, bringing him back six days after releasing him during final roster cuts.

Seattle enters Wednesday’s Super Bowl LX rematch with the New England Patriots carrying only three safeties on the 53-man roster, while Nick Emmanwori‘s availability remains uncertain following ankle surgery.

Bell has already spent enough time in Mike Macdonald’s defense to offer an experienced fallback if Seattle needs to adjust its game-day secondary.

Bell Gives Seahawks Insurance

Bell’s return continues a stop-and-start stretch with Seattle that began in March 2025.

He appeared in 14 games and made two starts for the Seahawks last season, spending time on both the active roster and practice squad before the Carolina Panthers claimed him off waivers in late December. Carolina released him in January, and Seattle brought him back on a one-year deal in March.

Bell said at the time that the culture was a driving force in his return.

“From when I first signed it was like a family culture, and everybody wanted to win, and I love to win,” Bell said via Seahawks.com.

His value has extended beyond defensive snaps. Bell blocked a punt against New Orleans last season that helped set up Seattle’s second touchdown, and he finished the year with 15 tackles and a half-sack across his 14 appearances, via his Seahawks’ player profile.

The 29-year-old also has starting experience from his three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He played all 17 games in 2023, making four starts and recording 28 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed.

Seattle’s initial decision to release Bell didn’t close the door on a reunion. As a vested veteran, he was free to sign with any team rather than going through waivers. But under a week later, the Seahawks have him back in the building.

Emmanwori’s Status Lingers

The depth behind Seattle’s starters has become more relevant because of Emmanwori’s ankle.

The second-year safety underwent surgery in July on the same ankle he injured days before Super Bowl LX. He played through the injury in Seattle’s 29-13 championship win over New England and later participated in offseason workouts before the Seahawks opted for surgery with his long-term health in mind.

Emmanwori passed his physical and came off the physically unable to perform list Aug. 11, but his status for Wednesday is unclear. CBS Sports reported Sept. 4 that there was still uncertainty over whether he would be cleared for Week 1.

Seattle currently has only three safeties on the 53-man roster, while Bell becomes the fourth at the position on the practice squad.

Seahawks.com noted Saturday that the team “very likely could” elevate one or two of those practice-squad safeties for the opener because of the thin numbers on the active roster.

Bell now hands Seattle someone who already knows the defense, has handled special-teams duties and spent much of the summer working in Emmanwori’s absence.