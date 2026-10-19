Seahawks Get Injury Update on Disappointing Tight End: Report

The Seattle Seahawks appeared to signal Monday morning tight end Elijah Arroyo might sit out games because of his shoulder injury. Seattle signing tight end Josiah Deguara to its practice squad to begin the week was a bit of a giveaway.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler then confirmed the possibility.

First, Fowler reported Monday that Arroyo was expected “to miss time.” Then with another post on X, Fowler wrote the tight end will likely land on injured reserve.

“Update: Arroyo is most likely headed to Injured Reserve, which would put him out at least four weeks,” wrote Fowler.

Update: Arroyo is most likely headed to Injured Reserve, which would put him out at least four weeks. https://t.co/kZ21RkLgpY— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 19, 2026

Arroyo exited Week 6 on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury.

Pundits typed the 23-year-old tight end as ready to take a significant step during his second season this fall. Arroyo, though, has just one catch for 17 yards in the first six games during 2026.

Last season, he had 15 receptions, 179 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Seahawks Expected to Place TE Elijah Arroyo on Injured Reserve

Getty ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo will likely miss four games because of an injured reserve stint.

On one hand, the tight end won’t be a significant loss this season. That’s evident by the fact he only has two targets in six games.

Arroyo has played 88 offensive snaps. That’s just 22% of the team’s snaps on offense through the first six weeks, which isn’t a lot. But to be on the field that amount and only get two targets is probably an even worse sign.

But a 2025 second-round pick, Arroyo was supposed to have a bigger role this season. If there were any plans to get Arroyo involved to help the Seahawks offense after their two-game losing streak, that won’t happen either.

If Arroyo is ready to come off injured reserve in four games, then he won’t be ready to return until after Thanksgiving. The Seahawks facing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 29 will be the game he is eligible to return for after four missed contests. Seattle will have a bye week just prior to its trip to northern California.