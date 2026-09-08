Emanuel Wilson Gets Clear Message Just Ahead of Seahawks Debut

There’s a scenario where free agent signee Emanuel Wilson only serves to provide additional depth in the Seattle Seahawks backfield. In fact, that’s really the perfect scenario for the team.

If that happens, rookie Jadarian Price will have emerged with Zach Charbonnet returning healthy early in the regular season. Versatile back George Holani could also be involved, which would further limit Wilson’s playing time.

But it certainly seems like Wilson is going to be more than just depth.

Two days before the Seahawks season opener against the New England Patriots, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald offered strong praise for the running back. Macdonald suggested that Wilson has continued to get better throughout his early tenure with the Seahawks.

“He’s taking off. Things have opened up. He’s kind of came out of his shell a little bit since he’s gotten here,” Macdonald told reporters Monday. “[He] Understands how we operate. Since he started practicing again, he’s put himself in a great position.

“So, he’s doing a great job.”

What Role Will Emanuel Wilson Have With Seahawks in Week 1?

Getty Head coach Mike Macdonald shared again how running back Emanuel Wilson is excelling entering his first game with the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s always a long offseason of hype from coaches and hot takes via NFL analysts. In Wilson’s case, he’s received a widespread variety of opinions.

Pundits this offseason called the 27-year-old everything from breakout to cut candidate.

More than likely, it will be something in the middle for Wilson. Of course, he made the Seahawks roster, though, so now he is out to prove he can be a breakout candidate.

The question is will he get the opportunity to be. Wilson should be in the Seahawks running back rotation, but it’s unclear entering Week 1 how much Seattle will rely on its rookie starter.

Holani will also be in the mix.

Serving as Josh Jacobs‘ backup with the Green Bay Packers the past two seasons, Wilson ran for at least 496 yards in 2024 and 2025. During 2024, he posted 502 rushing yards while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

At the very least, Wilson could be Seattle’s goal-line back to begin the regular season.

Seahawks Facing Patriots in Super Bowl Rematch

Getty Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks will try to defeat the New England Patriots again to begin the 2026 regular season.

The Seahawks will meet the New England Patriots in the NFL’s first Super Bowl rematch to kick off the season in 10 years.

Seattle dominated the Patriots in February thanks to its defense. The unit posted six sacks and caused three turnovers to give the Seahawks offense a boost, which only averaged 4.8 yards per play.

Running back Kenneth Walker III won MVP thanks to 135 rushing yards, which he accumulated on 27 carries.

If the Patriots successfully take away some of quarterback Sam Darnold’s top passing weapons again, the Seahawks will have to rely on a heavy ground attack as they did in the Super Bowl. But with no Walker and still no Charbonnet, pundits are wondering what the Seahawks can expect from the running back room.

Macdonald is clearly confident, especially with Wilson progressively getting better as he gets more snaps in Seattle.

The Seahawks-Patriots matchup will kick off at 5:20 pm PT Wednesday.