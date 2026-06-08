Seahawks New RB Already Pegged Cut Candidate at Offseason Workouts

The Seattle Seahawks weren’t able to keep the best available running back on the market from leaving in NFL free agency. Instead, they are attempting to fill the void with fellow free agent Emanuel Wilson and first-round pick Jadarian Price.

But not everyone is convinced Wilson will have a role with the team.

On Saturday, Fansided’s 12th Man Rising’s Lee Vowell strongly suggested Wilson is already a cut candidate this spring.

Specifically, Vowell argued the veteran running back is “on thin ice” when it comes to his potential roster spot with the team.

“Price’s addition could mean that former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson, whom Seattle signed this offseason in free agency, might have a difficult time making the 53-man roster,” wrote Vowell. “And the problem for Wilson isn’t just Price. Wilson will be battling at least two other backs for a spot on the team.”

Vowell named George Holani and Kenny McIntosh as running backs who could earn playing time ahead of Wilson in Seattle.

Emanuel Wilson a Seahawks Cut Candidate?

On the surface, it seems odd to argue a newly signed free agent for an NFL team is a cut candidate. But if one understands the details around Wilson and the Seahawks running back situation, it’s not an outlandish claim.

While Wilson was the only running back the Seahawks signed in free agency, he came to Seattle on a minor deal. He inked a 1-year deal for just $1.595 million.

If the Seahawks cut Wilson, they will accept just a $550,000 cap hit.

Vowell is hardly the first to suggest the Seahawks could go that route this summer. Just days after Seattle signed Wilson, Seahawks analyst Hugh Millen doubted the running back’s job security.

“I wouldnt be surprised if Emanuel Wilson does not make the team. He has the look of a 2nd or 3rd RB on the depth chart,” said Millen, via Seattle sports host Dick Fain, on March 13.

That was well before the Seahawks drafted running back Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Seahawks RB Depth Besides Wilson

Replacing a Super Bowl MVP is no small feat. But the Seahawks didn’t settle for Wilson being their only external addition, which is why he could be on the outs this August.

At No. 32 overall, the Seahawks landed Price, who averaged six yards per carry in his college career. He also scored 11 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Over 41 college contests, he ran for 1,692 yards with 24 total touchdowns. He could contributor as either an every-down back or as a complimentary weapon during his rookie campaign.

Some pundits see Wilson as the other complimentary running back for Seattle to begin 2026. But that doesn’t have to be the situation with Holani and McIntosh also on the roster.

In particular, Holani has reportedly looked great at the team’s offseason workouts.

Chat Sports’ Will Ortner said “the Seahawks are very, very high on George Holani.” Therefore, fans should “not discount him in this competition to see who is going to be getting a lot of reps for the Seahawks while Zach Charbonnet is out.”

Holani ran for 73 yards on 22 carries last season. He also had 10 rushing yards as a rookie in 2024.

The Seahawks have running back Jacardia Wright on their offseason roster as well.

What Wilson Could Bring to Seahawks

To earn a roster spot, Wilson might have to show he brings something extra to the roster than what Holani or McIntosh will.

Experience is the obvious trait that could help Wilson make the team.

Last season, Wilson posted 496 rushing yards, averaging four yards per carry. He also had 502 rushing yards while posting 4.9 yards per rush during 2024 with the Green Bay Packers.

When Zach Charbonnet returns, that experience might not be necessary anymore. Charbonnet could pair with Price to be the team’s top two running backs while the younger backs providing upside deeper on the depth chart.

But Charbonnet isn’t expected to be ready to begin the regular season. This offseason, he is recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered in January.

This spring, some analysts have argued Wilson as a breakout candidate. With the Seahawks, he has the opportunity for ample playing time to set a new career high in rushing.

But that assumes he’s on the roster, which other pundits clearly don’t see as a guarantee.