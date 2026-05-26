Seahawks Free Agent Addition Projected as Already ‘In Danger’ of Losing Job

Free agent running back Emanuel Wilson has barely been on the field for the Seattle Seahawks. Offseason workouts for the team officially start Tuesday.

But the veteran running back is already facing pressure to prove his worth to the Seahawks. Otherwise, one pundit sees Wilson potentially getting buried on the team’s running back depth chart.

Entering offseason workouts, SI on Seahawks’ Randy Gurzi named three Seattle players “whose jobs could be on the line” in offseason workouts. Wilson made the list.

“After Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle brought in former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson. During his tenure in Green Bay, Wilson has respectable numbers, rushing for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry,” wrote Gurzi.

“Even so, he’s now part of a tough committee which will be led by Jadarian Price. The Seahawks also have Zach Charbonnet, who is recovering from a torn ACL but appears to be progressing well in his rehab. Wilson should be the favorite for the third spot, but George Holani has shown plenty of promise in the past and could make it a tough battle.”