Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Reacts to Emanuel Wilson’s Early Training Camp

Various pundits have expressed different opinions on new Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson. Some see him as a breakout candidate while others view him as someone who will get buried on the Seahawks running back depth chart by the end of 2026.

Wilson is doing what he can to make sure the first group of pundits is correct.

At training camp, the veteran running back has not only supplied the Seahawks his ability to run between the tackles, but he has also been a pass-catcher early at training camp. On Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald complimented how Wilson has looked the past week at camp.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, but you kind of have a brand of ball that you’re used to,” Macdonald told reporters. “And then when guys are out there making plays outside of the box you put them in, it’s awesome.

“Just shows you how talented he is. He made some great plays today.”

Wilson joined the Seahawks in NFL free agency this offseason. The running back signed a 1-year, $1.595 million deal. The Seahawks expect him to help the team replaced departed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Could Emanuel Wilson Contribute More as a Pass Catcher?

One of the negatives with Wilson in his career is he hasn’t been much of a pass-catcher. Not all running backs have to possess that trait, but it’s pretty useful in a backup running back.

Those backs typically play on third downs, which is the most common down for running backs to catch passes.

The Seahawks could start rookie running back Jadarian Price this season. Seattle also has a couple other running backs in Zach Charbonnet and George Holani, which could push Wilson into a depth role. Not being a pass-catcher could hurt Wilson’s chances of getting on the field in a reserve capacity.

But based on his early training camp performance, perhaps Wilson is preparing to be more involved in the passing game.

In 2025, Wilson set a new career best with 15 receptions and 99 receiving yards. He had just 11 catches and 48 receiving yards the prior season.

Seahawks RB Depth at 2026 Training Camp

Price is projected to be Seattle’s starting running back to open the campaign. Holani is coming on strong as perhaps the top candidate to be the first back off the bench in Week 1.

However, Price is a rookie, and Holani doesn’t have a lot of NFL experience. Charbonnet could start by season’s end, but he won’t be ready for Week 1 because of a January ACL injury.

That leaves Wilson as a potential key cog for Seattle’s offense. Wilson might play a lot early in the year with Charbonnet out and Price adjusting to the professional level.

Wilson will earn more playing time if he can both contribute on the ground and through the air.

Last season, Wilson reached 496 rushing yards with three touchdowns with the Green Bay Packers. He had 502 rushing yards and four scores the year prior.

That kind of production with pass-catching ability off the bench would be very useful for the Seahawks.