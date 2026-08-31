Seahawks Bring Back 2026 Draft Pick 1 Day After Cutting Him

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.’s time with the Seattle Seahawks did not end with his disappointing trip through final roster cuts.

One day after leaving the rookie wide receiver off their initial 53-man roster, the Seahawks brought Henderson back as one of 17 players signed to their initial practice squad on Monday, August 31. Henderson was one of four members of Seattle’s 2026 draft class to return after being waived Sunday.

The move gives Seattle more time to develop an intriguing sixth-round pick whose speed and special-teams versatility gave him a legitimate chance to make the roster this summer.

It also keeps Henderson close should the Seahawks need help at receiver or on special teams once the regular season begins.

Emmanuel Henderson Gets Another Shot With Seahawks

Seattle selected Henderson out of Kansas with the No. 199 overall pick in April, making him the fifth player in the Seahawks’ eight-man 2026 draft class.

He ultimately lost the final receiver competition to undrafted wideout Montorie Foster Jr., who parlayed a strong training camp and preseason into the fifth spot behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton.

That left Henderson exposed to waivers Sunday.

No team claimed him, however, clearing the way for Seattle to bring him back. Henderson joined receivers Ricky White III and Julian Hicks on the initial practice squad.

The outcome makes Henderson’s release easier for Seattle to absorb. The Seahawks did not believe he belonged among their five best receivers right now, but they also did not have to lose a player they spent a draft pick on four months ago.

And Henderson still possesses traits that could eventually give him a path back to the active roster.

Henderson’s Special-Teams Ability Could Keep Him in the Picture

Henderson’s value to Seattle was never based solely on what he could provide as a traditional receiver.

The former Alabama player transferred to Kansas for the 2025 season and led the Jayhawks with 766 receiving yards while tying for the team lead with 45 catches and five touchdowns. He also returned 18 kickoffs for 455 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors as a return specialist.

Henderson then ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

More importantly for a player fighting for a reserve roster spot, he has experience on both sides of special teams. Henderson returned kicks in college but also worked as a gunner in coverage.

“Special teams is a big part of my game,” Henderson said after Seattle drafted him.

That versatility remains his clearest route to eventually being promoted.

Henderson also gave Seattle something to think about late in the preseason. He finished the three-game schedule with four catches for 65 yards and four kickoff returns for 88 yards, including a 30-yard reception in the finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was not enough to overtake Foster for a roster spot, but it was enough for Seattle to keep working with him.

The Seahawks open the regular season against the New England Patriots on September 9. Henderson will begin that week on the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster, but after clearing waivers, the rookie’s first NFL season will continue in Seattle.