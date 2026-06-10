Ernest Jones Reveals Key Change in Seahawks Defense Under Mike Macdonald

Ernest Jones sees a different version of the Seattle Seahawks defense entering another season under Mike Macdonald.

Not just a more familiar defense. A smarter one.

Asked whether players are moving faster now in Macdonald’s system, Jones pointed to a shift that could matter more than any offseason slogan: Seahawks defenders are no longer just trying to survive the mental demands of the scheme. They are starting to solve problems inside it.

“Defensively, like, it’s more like problem solving now,” Jones told reporters, according to the press conference transcript.

That is the kind of answer that carries more weight than a routine offseason update. Macdonald’s defense has always required communication, disguise and post-snap answers. Jones’ comments suggest the Seahawks are moving beyond the installation phase and into the stage where players can adjust when the picture changes.

For a defense with championship expectations, that difference matters.

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Ernest Jones Says Seahawks Are Handling the Unexpected Better

Jones’ explanation was especially notable because he described what happens when the Seahawks defense sees a look that does not match what players expected.

Instead of panicking, Jones said defenders are leaning on the rules and coaching that have already been installed.

“Guys are getting a look that doesn’t match what we’re used to or what we’ve seen in the past and instead of, like, just freaking out, going back to rules, what you’ve been taught,” Jones said. “Nine times out of 10, that’s the right way to go about it.”

That is a revealing window into where Seattle believes it has grown.

Every NFL defense has calls. The better defenses have answers. The best ones have players who understand why those answers exist and can apply them when the offense tries to create stress.

Jones is saying the Seahawks are closer to that stage now. That does not guarantee anything once the regular season begins, but it is a meaningful offseason marker for Macdonald’s group.

The word that matters most is “problem solving.” It suggests Seattle’s defenders are not just memorizing assignments. They are processing formations, route combinations, motion and offensive adjustments with more confidence.

That is usually how a complex defense begins to play faster.

Mike Macdonald’s Defense May Be Entering a New Stage

Jones’ comments also help explain why continuity matters so much for the Seahawks.

The first year in a defensive system can be about learning language, landmarks and responsibilities. The next step is ownership. Players start anticipating rather than reacting. They communicate quicker. They understand where help is coming from. They know which rules apply when the offense changes the look.

Jones said the Seahawks have taken “the next step mentally” in Macdonald’s defense.

That is significant because Macdonald’s system is built to create uncertainty for quarterbacks. But that only works if the defense is certain about its own rules. If players are hesitant, disguise can turn into confusion. If players understand the system deeply enough, disguise becomes a weapon.

Jones is not the only player whose development fits that theme.

Seahawks Are Not Leaning on Last Year’s Success

Jones also made it clear the Seahawks are not treating last season as something that will carry them.

Asked about coming off a Super Bowl win, Jones said the mindset is different than an earlier title defense experience. His point was blunt: last year does not help Seattle win again.

“Last year it’s not going to help us,” Jones said. “We got to go out and do it again.”

That line fits with the rest of his message.

The Seahawks are not just trying to protect what they already accomplished. They are trying to build a more advanced version of the defense that helped get them there. For Jones, that starts with players thinking faster and trusting the structure when offenses challenge them with something unfamiliar.

In June, that is still mostly projection. But Jones gave a concrete reason to believe Seattle’s defense could be further along than it was a year ago.

The Seahawks are not just learning Macdonald’s defense anymore.

They are starting to solve it.