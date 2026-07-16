Former Seattle Seahawks Starter Declared ‘Full Go’ Amid Free Agency

Former Seattle Seahawks starting center Ethan Pocic has been declared “full go” as he searches for his next NFL opportunity.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on July 15 that Dr. Norman Waldrop recently cleared Pocic to participate in training camp. Pocic remains a free agent after tearing his Achilles in December, making the clearance particularly important as teams prepare to open camp and reassess their offensive-line depth.

The update removes one of the biggest questions surrounding the 30-year-old veteran. A team signing Pocic would be adding a player cleared to practice rather than one expected to begin camp working separately with a rehabilitation group.

No report has connected Pocic to a return to Seattle, however. The Seahawks currently have an established starter at center and a former starter behind him.

Ethan Pocic Can Compete Immediately After Achilles Recovery

Pocic suffered the Achilles injury during Cleveland’s December 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Browns placed him on injured reserve two days later, ending his season after 13 starts.

He had started all 57 games he played during four seasons with Cleveland, where he developed into a foundational member of the Browns’ offensive line. Pocic originally joined Cleveland as a free agent in 2022 and earned a three-year extension following his first season with the organization.

That recent body of work strengthens Pocic’s case now that he has received medical clearance. He has made 97 starts in 114 regular-season games during a nine-year career with the Seahawks and Browns.

His ability to play both center and guard could also appeal to teams seeking experience behind an unsettled starting group. Pocic may not immediately receive a guaranteed starting position, but healthy veteran linemen often gain leverage as camp injuries occur and teams get a clearer look at their younger options.

The “full go” designation does not guarantee Pocic will sign before camps begin. It does allow interested teams to evaluate him without assuming that his Achilles recovery will prevent him from practicing.

Pocic Began His NFL Career With Seahawks

Seattle selected Pocic with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

The former LSU lineman entered the league with experience across the interior. Seattle initially used that versatility, starting Pocic at both guard spots before he eventually became the team’s primary center.

Pocic spent five seasons with the Seahawks and started 40 games for the franchise. His strongest stretch in Seattle came after he settled into the middle of the offensive line, including 14 starts at center during the 2020 season.

His tenure did not produce the consistency Seattle envisioned from a second-round selection, but his subsequent career in Cleveland showed that he could become a dependable NFL starter. Pocic started every game he appeared in for the Browns between 2022 and 2025.

That history makes his recovery relevant to Seahawks followers, although it does not necessarily make Seattle his most likely destination.

A Seahawks Reunion Would Be About Depth, Not Necessity

The Seahawks list Jalen Sundell as their starting center, with Olu Oluwatimi behind him on the team’s official depth chart.

Sundell emerged as Seattle’s starter in 2025 before an injury temporarily moved Oluwatimi into the lineup. Oluwatimi has starting experience of his own and remains a younger alternative to Pocic.

That configuration gives Seattle less incentive to pursue an older center returning from a significant injury. Adding Pocic would mean introducing veteran competition and insurance rather than addressing a clear vacancy.

There would still be an argument for additional experience. Pocic has played both guard and center and could protect the Seahawks against injuries at multiple interior positions. His history with Seattle’s current regime is limited, though, because the coaching staff and offensive system have changed since he left after the 2021 season.

Seattle also appears comfortable enough with Sundell to list him atop its depth chart entering camp. Oluwatimi gives the team a backup who has already handled NFL starts, reducing the urgency to add another veteran.

Pocic’s clearance therefore should not be viewed as evidence of an approaching Seahawks reunion. It is nonetheless a meaningful development for a former Seattle starter trying to extend his career.

The medical approval removes the most immediate concern from his free agency. Teams looking for an experienced center can now assess Pocic as a player available to practice and compete, not merely as a veteran still attempting to complete his recovery.