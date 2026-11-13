Seattle Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Reacts to FAA Ground Stop

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing to travel to Las Vegas for their Week 10 matchup against the Raiders, but an unprecedented disruption to air travel has introduced a new complication.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13, halting departing flights across the United States following an air traffic control communications failure.

And Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged that the situation could require the team to adjust its plans before Sunday’s game.

Asked about the FAA ground stop Friday, Macdonald admitted he had only recently learned of the situation.

“I just heard about it walking in here from Dave, so I don’t know,” Macdonald said. “I don’t know. We’ll play it by ear. Obviously, we’ll adjust how we need to adjust.”

Macdonald added that the Seahawks intend to leave for Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 14, giving the team some additional time to navigate the disruption.

“We have a plan for tomorrow. We’re leaving tomorrow, which helps — or we’re trying to leave tomorrow,” Macdonald said.

Play

Mike Macdonald Addresses Seahawks Travel Plans After FAA Ground Stop

The timing of the nationwide ground stop is particularly relevant for the Seahawks, who are scheduled to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:05 p.m. Pacific.

Seattle’s planned Saturday departure means the team wasn’t necessarily facing an immediate disruption Friday. However, the uncertainty surrounding when normal flight operations would resume created another logistical concern ahead of the road trip.

According to Reuters, the nationwide ground stop followed a communications failure affecting air traffic control centers across the country.

The disruption prevented departing aircraft from taking off, while planes already in the air were permitted to land. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled.

For Seattle, the challenge is less about Friday’s practice schedule and more about ensuring the team can complete its customary pregame travel and preparation before Sunday’s kickoff.

Macdonald’s comments also make clear that the Seahawks have not abandoned their original travel plans.

The coach did not announce a delayed flight or alternative arrangements. Instead, Seattle is proceeding with its Saturday departure plan while monitoring the situation.

Seahawks Face Raiders in Week 10 After Nationwide FAA Disruption

The Seahawks enter Sunday’s game at 5-4, looking to build on their 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are 4-5 heading into a matchup featuring a familiar face on the opposing sideline.

Las Vegas head coach Klint Kubiak served as Seattle’s offensive coordinator during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning 2025 season, adding another layer of intrigue to the Week 10 meeting.

The game also represents Seattle’s final contest before its Week 11 bye, with the Seahawks scheduled to return to action against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 29.

While Friday’s nationwide ground stop has raised legitimate questions about NFL travel logistics, there has been no confirmed change to Seattle’s game schedule.

For now, the Seahawks are operating under the assumption that they will travel Saturday as planned.

Macdonald’s final qualification, however, captured the uncertainty facing the team.

“Or we’re trying to leave tomorrow.”