Emanuel Wilson’s Fantasy Value: Start or Sit RB in Week 4 Amid Jadarian Price News?

The Seattle Seahawks and fantasy football owners alike face a decision regarding running back Emanuel Wilson amid Jadarian Price’s injury. Will the Seahawks lean on Wilson as the team’s starting running back with Price sidelined for at least the next four games?

Wilson’s fantasy value gets an immediate boost as the Seahawks placed Price on injured reserve. Should fantasy owners start or sit Wilson in your Week 4 lineup?

Fans can start Wilson with the expectation that the Seahawks running back has a chance to perform at a RB2 level against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson’s long-term value is less than certain as veteran running back Zach Charbonnet is close to making his season debut after recovering from a season-ending ACL injury during the 2025 playoffs.

Keep in mind that Seattle often leaned on Charbonnet over eventual Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. The Seahawks have a lot of faith in Charbonnet and Wilson’s fantasy value is expected to take a hit once the veteran is cleared to play.

Here’s what you need to know about Wilson’s fantasy value and the Seahawks running backs amid Price’s unfortunate injury news.

Emanuel Wilson’s Fantasy Value Amid Jadarian Price’s Injury

Regardless, Wilson is a must-add if the running back is somehow still available on your waiver wire. We are just offering some cautionary advice on what could become a crowded Seattle backfield during Price’s absence.

George Holani will also get carries, but Wilson is the Seahawks running back to start in Week 4. Wilson had a breakout performance in Week 2 posting 21 carries for 92 yards and 9.2 fantasy points (depending on the scoring in your league).

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The running back came back down to earth in Week 3 with just 1.4 fantasy points despite having nine carries. Wilson’s fantasy output took a hit in Week 3 as Price got the start for the Seahawks.

Seattle later turned to Wilson and Holani after Price once against gave up an early fumble against the Washington Commanders.

George Holani’s Fantasy Value: Should You Add Seahawks RB From Waiver Wire?

As for Holani, the veteran running back is potentially worth an add in deeper leagues but should not be started. The Seahawks have preferred leaning on Wilson during Price’s inconsistent start to his NFL career with Holani being utilized more to spell the veteran running back.

Chances are there running backs available on your waiver wire with higher upside than Holani. It is hard to imagine a scenario where you are comfortable starting Holani.

Once Charbonnet and Price return, Holani’s fantasy value becomes even more complicated. If you are a Price fantasy owner, it is still wise to hang onto the running back if at all possible.