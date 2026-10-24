Former Four-Year Seahawks Running Back Cut Loose by NFC Contender

The Seattle Seahawks could need some help in their backfield, and may have a chance to find it with a former four-year back.

The Minnesota Vikings announced this week that they cut ties with DeeJay Dallas, a veteran back who spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks. Seattle has struggled to get contributions from its backfield, and Dallas could provide some trusted depth along with special teams versatility.

DeeJay Dallas Could Fill Need in Seattle

The Seahawks have struggled on the ground since letting Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III leave in free agency. The team’s running backs rank 18th in the NFL in yards per carry (3.9) and 30th in EPA per rush, Seattle Sports pointed out.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah told the outlet that Seattle’s running backs lack an ability for explosive plays.

“I think there (has been) more meat on the bone there for the backs, so I would put more of (the blame) on the backs than I would on scheme or how you’re blocking with your tight ends and your offensive line,” Jeremiah told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.

While Dallas may not be known as an explosive back, with just a 4.3 yards per carry lifetime average, he was a steady presence for the Seahawks from the time he joined the team in 2020 until he left after the 2023 season.

The Seahawks are set to get running back Zach Charbonnet back soon, activating him from the PUP list but ruling him out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox also suggested the Seahawks could look for other targets, naming them as a top trade partner for Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.

“Running back Tony Pollard is a good support piece for [Titans quarterback Cam] Ward right now, but he’s 29 years old and an impending free agent,” Knox wrote. “He should have a solid trade market, though, as he has four 1,000-yard seasons on his resume and could upgrade several of the backfields that have been impacted by injuries this season.”

DeeJay Dallas Could Return to Minnesota

As reporter Charean Williams of NBC Sports noted, the Vikings cut Dallas to make room for running back Jordan Mason to return to the active roster after suffering a thumb injury in September and hitting injured reserve.

Williams suggested the Vikings could still have other plans for Dallas.