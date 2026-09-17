Former Seahawks 11-Time All-Pro Named ‘Perfect Fit’ for Dallas Cowboys Due to Injury Blow

One of the most decorated players in Seattle Seahawks history remains available entering Week 2, and another NFC team has been urged to make a move.

Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was named a “perfect fit” for the Dallas Cowboys by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay on Sept. 16. Dallas lost linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and safety Malik Hooker to injuries during its 28-20 season-opening loss to the New York Giants.

Kay identified Wagner as one of the shrewdest additions Dallas could make, citing the veteran’s instincts, experience and continued production despite reaching 36 years old.

Wagner would bring considerably more than short-term insurance. The 11-time AP All-Pro built most of his résumé in Seattle, where he developed into one of the defining players of the franchise’s most successful era.

Now, after two seasons with the Washington Commanders, Wagner could land with another NFC rival.

Wagner Remains Productive at 36

Bleacher Report’s proposal comes after Wagner remained one of the league’s busiest linebackers in 2025.

Wagner played all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 162 tackles, giving him his 14th consecutive season with at least 100. Washington’s official website also credited Wagner as its best run defender, while noting that he missed only seven defensive snaps throughout the season.

Pro Football Focus gave Wagner a 78.7 overall grade, ninth among 88 qualifying linebackers. His 90.4 run-defense grade ranked fifth at the position, while his 92.4 pass-rush grade ranked second.

That production explains why Kay believes Dallas could turn to Wagner while DeMarvion Overshown is sidelined.

“Once Overshown is ready to return, Wagner can slide into a rotational backup role and contribute situationally,” Kay wrote.

Wagner’s résumé adds another layer. He has surpassed 2,000 career tackles and entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent after his contract with Washington expired.

A move to Dallas would put him on his fourth NFL stop but only his third franchise outside Seattle.

Wagner Spearheaded All-Pro Legacy With Seahawks

Wagner entered the NFL when the Seahawks selected him No. 47 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

What followed was one of the most accomplished careers in franchise history.

Wagner earned six first-team AP All-Pro selections during his original 10-year Seattle run. He also helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII and became the centerpiece of their defense as the Legion of Boom era transitioned into a new generation.

Seattle released Wagner following the 2021 season, and he spent one year with the Los Angeles Rams before returning to the Seahawks in 2023.

The reunion produced another accolade.

Wagner piled up an NFL-leading and franchise-record-tying 183 tackles and earned second-team AP All-Pro honors. The Seahawks noted at the time that it was Wagner’s 10th All-Pro selection, making him one of only three linebackers in league history to reach that mark.

He left Seattle again following the 2023 campaign and joined the Washington Commanders, earning his 11th AP All-Pro nod in his first season there.

Even his most recent major individual honor carries a Seattle connection. Wagner won the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, with the NFL recognizing his sustained production and extensive community work.

The Seahawks have since moved forward with a younger defense, but Wagner’s next move remains worth watching in Seattle. A deal with Dallas would send a franchise legend to another NFC contender as he attempts to extend a career that began in the Pacific Northwest 14 years ago.