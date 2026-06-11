Former Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Trade Speculation Continues

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker and current Miami Dolphin Jordyn Brooks continues to receive trade speculation after recent moves from the organization. After extensions to running-back De’Von Achane and center Aaron Brewer, Brooks appears to not have much time left for his own contract.

Brooks comes off an outstanding season with the Dolphins, making First Team All-Pro and totaling 183 combined tackles. However, a return to Seattle seems unlikely despite trade rumors.

Head Coach Mike MacDonald made a specific decision not to bring back Brooks when he was a free agent. He preferred to try out other players for his system, which led to the acquisition of Ernest Jones. Not to mention, the emergence of Drake Thomas also makes Brooks unessential for Seattle.

The cost for Brooks also projects to be about a third round pick, so at that price, the Seattle Seahawks are more likely to look elsewhere at linebacker.

Former Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Became Leader for Miami Dolphins

Even though Brooks still awaits a contract extension, the Dolphins still view him as a cornerstone piece of their defense. Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan specifically mentioned Brooks when asked about the potential of a new deal.

He said. “I want Jordyn to be part of this. He’s made of the right kind of stuff. We want him to be a pillar on the defensive side of this as we build this thing out.”

When the Seattle Seahawks selected the former first round pick, this is the type of player they hoped for at linebacker. Brooks is one of the better run defenders at linebacker in the NFL, ranking third among eligible linebackers in the category on PFF. He also ranks 10th overall among 88 eligible linebackers as well.

While in Seattle, Brooks struggled overall as they asked a lot of him in coverage, which has been the weak point of his game. His average PFF grade with the Seattle Seahawks was 54.03. Now with Miami it is 74.55.

Jordyn Brooks Remains One of the Best Players Available in the Trade Market

NFL analysts regard Brooks as one of the best trade assets available on the market still. Greg Auman of Fox Sports ranked Brooks as the top player on the block.

Auman wrote, “It’s possible Miami wants to keep him as one key piece, but it should be active enough in 2027 free agency that it won’t be able to get a compensatory pick for losing him. Brooks was a first-team All-Pro after leading the league with 183 total tackles last year, adding 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss, so he’s a smart target for a linebacker-needy team. If it doesn’t happen before the season, it feels inevitable he lands with a contender at the trade deadline. ”

While awaiting his fate, Brooks came to Dolphins minicamp with the right mindset. He told reporters, “I know I need to get better. I never want to give a wrong message to the team. I want them to know I’m here no matter what.”

Regardless of what happens with Brooks, Seahawks fans will want to keep tabs on what happens to the former Seattle linebacker.