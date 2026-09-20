Seahawks Can Break 21-Year Franchise Record With Win Over Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks can do something Sunday that no team in franchise history has done: win a 12th consecutive game.

A victory over the Arizona Cardinals would move Seattle past the 2005 Seahawks, whose 11-game winning streak helped carry Mike Holmgren, Matt Hasselbeck and NFL MVP Shaun Alexander to the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

The catch: Seattle will try to break the record with Drew Lock starting in place of the injured Sam Darnold. Darnold has been ruled out because of a glute injury, putting Drew Lock behind center against Arizona.

Seahawks’ 11-Game Run Started in November

Seattle’s last loss came against the Los Angeles Rams on November 16, 2025.

What followed was seven straight regular-season victories to finish 14-3, then playoff wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Rams before Seattle beat New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. The Seahawks opened 2026 by beating the Patriots again, 13-10.

Seven regular-season wins. Three postseason wins. One more to open the new season.

Eleven.

Lock already played a role in keeping it alive. After Darnold was injured against New England, Lock completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, posting a 113.3 passer rating as Seattle rallied to win.

Now he gets the start with the record available.

Arizona is hardly functioning as ceremonial opposition. The Cardinals are also 1-0 after opening their season with a road win over the Chargers.

The 2005 Seahawks Set a Standard That Lasted 21 Years

Seattle’s previous 11-game streak began with a 37-31 win over the St. Louis Rams on October 9, 2005.

It did not stop for nearly three months.

The Seahawks beat Houston, Dallas, Arizona, St. Louis, San Francisco, the New York Giants, Philadelphia, San Francisco again, Tennessee and Indianapolis. The 28-13 win over the Colts on Christmas Eve was No. 11.

That team went 13-3 and secured the NFC’s No. 1 seed before losing its meaningless regular-season finale at Green Bay. It then beat Washington and Carolina to reach the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Alexander was at the center of it.

He rushed for a franchise-record 1,880 yards, scored a then-NFL-record 28 touchdowns and won league MVP honors.

For years, that 2005 season represented a Seattle ceiling.

The current Seahawks have already cleared its biggest one by winning the Super Bowl.

Now they can take its streak record, too.

Drew Lock Gets the Chance to Make Seahawks History

There is some symmetry to where No. 12 could happen.

Arizona appeared twice on the 2005 schedule, including a 33-19 Seahawks victory during the record streak. Seattle also won at State Farm Stadium last September during its 2025 championship season.

This time, the quarterback is different.

Darnold is sidelined. Lock, whose last Seahawks start came in a dramatic 2023 win over Philadelphia, gets the ball.

Twenty-one years after Alexander, Hasselbeck and Holmgren put 11 wins in a row into the franchise record book, Seattle finally has a chance to erase the tie.

One more does it.