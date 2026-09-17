Seahawks Announce the Death of Former 4-Time Pro Bowler as Tributes Pour in

The Seattle Seahawks are mourning the loss of one of the team’s legends. Seattle announced the death of former star linebacker Fredd Young at the age of 64.

Young’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Following his passing, Young is survived by his wife, Michell and their children, Jessica, Freddy Jr. Matthew, Monroe, Fenix, Jeremiah and Amirah, per the Seahawks website.

The Seahawks posted a tribute video on September 16, 2026, after revealing the tragic news.

“We mourn the passing of Seahawks Legend Fredd Young,” the Seahawks detailed in a September 16, message on X.

“A Pro Bowler in each of his four seasons with the Seahawks, Fredd’s legacy will forever be part of our franchise. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Young was a 4-time Pro Bowler and also a former All-Pro. The defender made the Pro Bowl during his first four NFL seasons.

Young played in 101 games during his seven-year NFL career, including 60 appearances for the Seahawks amid his four seasons in the Pacific Northwest.

Seahawks Legend Brian Bosworth Among Those to Post Heartfelt Messages on Fredd Young’s Death

Former Seahawks star Brian Bosworth was among those who posted a heartfelt message about Young following his passing. Bosworth noted that Young “left us way too soon.”

“Just found out HawkLB50 has left us way too soon,” Bosworth responded in a September 16, message on X. “Fred Young made HUGE PLAY after HUGE PLAY…special team, 3rd down whenever we need a spark #50 delivered..graceful fluidity hit like a hammer.

“Smooth (with) his reads…surprised (with) his quickness. Honor playing (with) YOU #50 RIP @Seahawks.”

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Longtime ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor Kenny Mayne spoke about Young in a tribute video released by the Seahawks.

“Fred Young was dependable,” Mayne noted. “I mean, he was always making plays. His name was always getting called, whether it was stuffing a hole and making a tackle or getting back in pass coverage.

“He definitely was one of the players that made the Seattle defense what it was during his time.”

The Seahawks Named Fredd Young as One of the Franchise’s Top 50 Players

Known not only for being a Pro Bowl defender but also as a key special teams contributor, the Seahawks named Young as one of the franchise’s top 50 players in 2025. Prior to being selected in the third round of the 1984 NFL draft, Young had a standout college football career at New Mexico State.

“I’m proud to be a part of New Mexico, and their history is going to happen,” Young explained during a June 2025, interview with ESPN Radio 101.7, per New Mexico Sun.

“I had a great career at New Mexico State, and I really enjoyed it, and I still live in Las Cruces. They challenge you and you have to step up or step back and get out.”